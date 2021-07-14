Shares of Warren Buffett's Favorite Bank Plunge on Interest Rate Squeeze

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shares of Warren Buffett's Favorite Bank Plunge on Interest Rate Squeeze

Bank of America's results have suffered as both interest and trading revenues dropped

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jul 14, 2021

Summary

  • Shares of Bank of America plunge on disappointing results
  • Revenue was dragged down by lower interest rates and trading volumes
  • The bank is the 2nd-largest position in Warren Buffett's equity portfolio
Article's Main Image

Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC), Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s largest bank holding, plunged more than 4% to $38.10 in early trading on Wednesday:

1415338366626549760.png

The stock’s fall came on the heels of Bank of America reporting disappointing results for its second quarter of 2021. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both reported results that beat expectations, which makes Bank of America’s numbers seem even more lackluster.

Earnings headwinds

Facing headwinds from continued record-low interest rates as well as a drop in fixed income trading operations, Bank of America reported revenue of $21.6 billion for the quarter, down from $22.3 billion in the year-ago quarter and falling short of analyst estimates of $21.8 billion.

Meanwhile, earnings per share came in at $1.03 on a GAAP basis, or 80 cents on an adjusted basis, excluding a one-time $2 billion tax benefit. Analysts had called for adjusted EPS of 77 cents. This was a significant improvement from the adjusted EPS of 37 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of America said that its revenue drop was primarily the result of a 6% decline in net interest income due to lower interest rates. Trading revenues were also much lower than expected. While an industry-wide decline was projected in this regard, Bank of America seems to have underperformed, with fixed income trading operations generating only $1.97 billion in revenue, well below the $2.71 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Dividend growth

A bright spot for Bank of America’s investors is that, following a successful round of stress tests in June, banks are once again allowed to increase their dividend payments.

On June 28, Bank of America announced that it would be increasing its quarterly stock dividend by 17% to 21 cents per share starting in the third quarter of 2021.

Buffett’s favorite bank

Representing 14.45% of Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) $270.44 billion equity portfolio, Bank of America is the favorite bank holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). The firm owns 1,010,100,606 shares of the bank, representing 11.79% of shares outstanding. It is Berkshire's second-largest equity position after Apple (AAPL).

1415332625077358592.png

Given Buffett’s confidence in the bank, some investors may consider the pullback to be a buying opportunity. Peers like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were helped along by strong revenue from Wall Street advisory activities, but they were also facing the same headwinds as Bank of America. Due to negative investor sentiment now, Bank of America has the potential to report higher share price gains when interest rates are eventually hiked again.

The pullback brings the stock closer to the value range, though the GuruFocus Value chart still rates the stock as “modestly overvalued.” It has enjoyed a strong run so far this year and is now trading at a price-earnings ratio of 16.26, which is above its 10-year median price-earnings ratio of 15.18 and the industry’s median of 12.

1415333699515437056.png

However, with low interest rates set to continue for at least the next couple of years, there could be further short-term price declines in the cards for Bank of America’s stock, especially if high activity on Wall Street continues to make other bank majors look good in comparison. Better buying opportunities could very well present themselves later on in the year.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment