7 Companies That Could Provide Inflation Protection

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

7 Companies That Could Provide Inflation Protection

These stocks may be able to pass on higher costs to consumers with ease

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jul 14, 2021

Summary

  • Not all companies can pass on higher prices
  • Companies with short lead times and pricing power may perform best in an inflationary environment
  • Here are 7 stocks with these qualities
Article's Main Image

Recently, I took a look back at some comments the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), made regarding inflation back in 1977.

In a letter to shareholders at the time, Buffett noted that prices in the insurance industry were rising rapidly, causing issues with insurance providers. Not only did providers have to pay out more to meet the cost of claims, but they were also struggling to pass the costs onto consumers.

This is one of the issues the insurance industry has always faced. Insurance is a commodity product, and consumers are usually only interested in price - the lower the better. That puts insurers in a bind. They can't raise prices if consumers won't pay the higher costs.

There are a couple of exceptions to this rule. For example, in specialty insurance, insurers have a great deal more pricing power because there are not many providers that can offer policies on assets like fine art.

Another problem insurers encountered in 1977 was that of fixed contracts. With prices rising monthly, insurers introduced six-month policies to better match price with cost.

Companies with inflation protection

Buffett's text from 1977 suggests companies should have two qualities to provide some protection against rising prices.

Firstly, they should have a unique product or service consumers cannot find elsewhere, which provides pricing power.

Secondly, companies should have the ability to match prices and costs. To put it another way, if a company can price a product and sell it based on the cost of production today, it should have some level of inflation protection. This might seem like common sense, but many industries price products today which will be manufactured in the future. The construction and insurance sectors are both examples of this.

One company that I think meets both of these criteria is NVIDIA Corporation (

NVDA, Financial). This company produces specialist graphics cards which are protected by patents, giving it pricing power. It can also sell its output based on current production costs.

Another example is Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial). This company's migration to a software as a service (SaaS) business model means it can change pricing monthly to compensate for rising prices. Its brand also provides a competitive advantage other cloud computing and SaaS providers may not offer - cloud computing has become a commodity business.

Real estate has historically been a good inflation hedge, but not all real estate sectors are created equal. If I had to pick one sector to concentrate on specifically when inflation is high, I would look to the healthcare sector and buy an operator such as Medical Properties Trust, Inc (

MPW, Financial). Healthcare facilities tend to be incredibly specialist, which means there's a limited supply. What's more, contracts between tenants and landlords across the real estate industry tend to have an annual inflation uplift, which provides a level of protection against rising prices. However, this is only useful if the tenant stays in the property. If the tenant only lasts a few years, the landlord may have to reduce prices to find a new one that provides no protection at all, so I would avoid the sectors with a high turnover of tenants, such as the retail sector.

Another sector that appears to have all the inflation-protection qualities I'm looking for is the fast-moving consumer goods sector. As its name implies, goods in the sector move quickly, allowing companies to pass on price rises to customers. Products sold by the likes of Coca-Cola (

KO, Financial), General Mills (GIS, Financial), PepsiCo (PEP, Financial) and Procter & Gamble (PG, Financial) also tend to have a high level of brand awareness among consumers.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment