Daniel Loeb Secures Stake in SentinelOne

Third Point leader Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) revealed earlier this week he entered a 10.34% stake in SentinelOne Inc. ( S, Financial), which went public at the end of June.

Using an event-driven, value-oriented approach to picking stocks, the guru's New York-based firm is known for taking activist positions in underperforming companies with a catalyst that will help unlock value for shareholders.

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Loeb invested in 26.5 million shares of the Mountain View, California-based cybersecurity company on July 2, allocating 7.38% of the equity portfolio to the holding. Shares traded for an average price of $44.59 each on the day of the transaction.

Founded in 2013, the company, which offers artificial intelligence-powered solutions to prevent, detect and fight cyberattacks on a single autonomous XDR platform, has a $12.58 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $49.04 on Wednesday with a price-sales ratio of 281.98.

GuruFocus data shows the stock has gained an estimated 15.42% since its initial public offering on June 30.

In early June, SentinelOne announced its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange with a 35 million-share common stock offering. For its debut, the company priced its shares at $35 each. As is customary, underwriters were given a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million shares at the IPO price.

The company’s offering closed on July 2, having raised $1.33 billion in net proceeds after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. With an implied valuation of $8.2 billion, CNBC reported it became the highest-valued cybersecurity IPO in history, surpassing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s ( CRWD, Financial) $6.7 billion market debut in 2019.

Despite not having much of an established earnings history, GuruFocus rated SentinelOne’s financial strength 3 out of 10. In its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SentinelOne disclosed revenue grew 108% year over year to $37.4 million while net losses more than doubled to $62.6 million.

Insight Holdings Group LLC has also disclosed a position in SentinelOne.

Portfolio composition and performance

The guru's $14.84 billion equity portfolio, which was composed of 125 stocks as of the three months ended March 31, is most heavily invested in the financial services (20.98%) and technology (17.42%) sectors.

Other software stocks Loeb held as of the end of the first quarter included Paysafe Ltd. ( PSFE, Financial), Intuit Inc. ( INTU, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial) and Shopify Inc. ( SHOP, Financial).

The Third Point Offshore Fund posted a 20.5% return for full-year 2020, outperforming the S&P 500's 18.4% return.