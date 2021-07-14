Cohen Lawrence B Buys BlackRock Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Vanguard Health Care ETF

New Purchases: ALNY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Boeing Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Lawrence B. As of 2021Q2, Cohen Lawrence B owns 73 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,840 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,906 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,219 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,430 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 35,477 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Cohen Lawrence B initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen Lawrence B added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 231.54%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Cohen Lawrence B sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.