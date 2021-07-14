CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $13 Million

Company's Old Website Was Inadvertently Used in Original Press Released on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 8:00 AM: Correct Website Address Is: https://greensolarutility.com

Solar Carports on Site of Christ the King High School Located in Middle Village, Queens, New York Will Generate 1.53 Megawatts Covering All the Parking Lots; Community Solar Project Not Only Helps Schools, but Will Help the Community.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, has today announced that it has signed up its initial Host Site For Its Community Solar Program.

CEO James DiPrima said: "This first deal, is a 25 year lease which is projected to generate over $13 million dollars for the project over the term and is our template for other similar deals which are already in progress."

Host Sites serve the unmet customer base of those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company's solar technology infrastructure. It also enables owners of large properties to generate revenue by hosting a community solar project on their rooftop, parking lot, or open space.

Community-solar is a New York state shared solar program which offers all utility customers the opportunity to switch to solar at no cost, with nothing on their roof or property, and receive immediate savings on their electric bill and revenues from the leasing of their property.

The Company's Agreement with the school will generate 1.53 megawatts covering all the parking lots on site of Christ the King high school located in Middle Village, Queens, New York.This community solar project not only helps the school, which will receive yearly fees for the 25 year term, for the leasing of the land, but will also help the surrounding community by lowering its energy costs.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The benefits for the Host Sites is that they can monetize their roof, land, or parking lot, create a new income stream, build a low cost + clean power plant, contribute to a regional economy and support healthier communities. This is a basic of our model for this and other communities.

Subscriber benefits are immediate financial savings, Pay-as-you go options, access benefits of clean energy even if they can't install on their own property and supports healthier communities."

Green Rain Solar has been working with New York State; the PSC, NYSERDA, Governor's Office for the past 10 years, helping pass the Community-Solar legislation. Green Rain Solar Consulting has partnered with the leading roofless community shared solar providers, offering individual customers a seamless transition to automatic monthly savings.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The program is available to all New York utility customers - residential, business, nonprofit, and renters; Nothing on your home or office building; $0 upfront cost, $0 ongoing costs - ever; Instant 15% to 25% savings on your electric bill 25+ years of savings; Move to a location and the savings stay with you (as long as you move within the same utility zone); Optimally situated and fully maintained solar arrays for maximum power generation; and Internet and smart-phone monitoring to easily track performance and savings."

He continued: "A solar farm is built on a "Host Site" roof top or ground mount, a remote location within a Utility Zone; The system is tied directly to the utility grid, bypassing any on-site meters; All of the power produced by the system can then be credited to any individual utility customer, at zero cost, instant savings; and the savings will be credited to the individual customers bill for 20 years+…"

For more information, go to: https://greensolarutility.com/community-solar-ny/

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

