Hamlin Capital Management, LLC Buys Ares Management Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, ConocoPhillips, Sells 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc

- New Purchases: ARES,
- Added Positions: PG, COP, CMI, HD, CME, LMT, JNJ, STOR, LEG, EPD, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: STLD, ORI, GPC, PAYX, LAMR, SNA, IPG, TGT, CSCO, DMLP,
- Sold Out: MMM, QCOM,
For the details of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamlin+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC
- Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 4,858,489 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 883,671 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- KeyCorp (KEY) - 5,329,897 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 936,619 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
- Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 1,004,926 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 1,228,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 694,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,580,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hamlin Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment