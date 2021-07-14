Hamlin Capital Management, LLC Buys Ares Management Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, ConocoPhillips, Sells 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc

New Purchases: ARES,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ares Management Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, ConocoPhillips, sells 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Dorchester Minerals LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 4,858,489 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 883,671 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% KeyCorp (KEY) - 5,329,897 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 936,619 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 1,004,926 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 1,228,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 694,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,580,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.