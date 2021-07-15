Logo
IBM to Acquire Bluetab to Expand Data and Hybrid Cloud Consulting Services in Europe and Latin America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Helping clients generate business value from data and AI to create new customer experiences and redefine operations

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., July 15, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced an agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM's data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

ibm_logo.jpg

"The outside-in digital transformation of the past is giving way to the inside-out potential of using company-owned data with AI and automation to generate business value and create intelligent workflows," said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and Global Business Services. "Our acquisition of Bluetab will fuel migration to the cloud and help our clients to realize even more value from their mission-critical data."

Founded in 2005 and based in Madrid, Bluetab has long-standing relationships with leading brands in the banking, telecommunications, and energy and utilities industries across Spain, Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Bluetab enables leading enterprises to drive more value from their data by transforming their on-premise data and analytics estates to hybrid multi-cloud data platforms using a combination of public cloud providers and technologies including Red Hat OpenShift.

"The key to solving data challenges for our clients has been the exceptionally talented and experienced team we have been able to build as well as the value-added accelerators we have developed," said José Luis López, Bluetab co-founder. "We could not be more excited by the opportunity that IBM offers us to continue to grow our team, to build on our accelerators and to help more clients achieve leadership positions by leveraging their data."

Organizations are deploying data and analytics to support enterprise-wide digital transformation and acceleration. Leveraging IBM Garage, a unique approach for co-creation, co-execution and scaling business transformation, IBM helps clients to unlock and exploit the value of their data, derive insights, monetize them and use those insights to reinvent their workflows. Bluetab's expertise in data and cloud migration services includes specialized data strategy, data fabric and advanced analytics. Bluetab's highly skilled data experts will join IBM Global Business Services to capitalize on the rapidly growing data services market opportunity. According to Gartner, "the worldwide Data and Analytics services market is forecast at $123 billion in 2020, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% to reach $232 billion by 2024." 1.

"We have had the good fortune to engage with and develop long-lasting relationships with large organizations that value innovation and share our data-driven vision for the future," said Tom Uhart, Bluetab co-founder. "Over the years, we have partnered with our clients to help deliver transformation to hybrid and multi-cloud models enabling them to leverage value from their data assets."

Financial details were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearance and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

  1. Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide, 15 February 2021, Jorgen Heizenberg, Twiggy Lo, Gareth Herschel, Divya Radhakrishnan, Shubhangi Vashisth

About IBM
To learn more about IBM Global Business Services, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/services.

About Bluetab
Bluetab is an IT Services boutique serving large corporations in the highly specialized Data Solutions space: Data Strategy, Data Management, Data Analytics and Data Cloud Services. With a deep engineering culture and a skilled and motivated team of more than 700 data experts, Bluetab deploys the full spectrum of services necessary to design and implement best-in-class data solutions. To learn more about Bluetab please visit www.bluetab.net

Media Contact
Leslie Park, IBM External Relations
[email protected]
201-230-1418

Bluetab_an_IBM_Company.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY43603&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-acquire-bluetab-to-expand-data-and-hybrid-cloud-consulting-services-in-europe-and-latin-america-301334374.html

SOURCE IBM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY43603&Transmission_Id=202107150300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY43603&DateId=20210715
