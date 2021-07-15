Logo
Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognition highlights Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation, storage, and analysis

PR Newswire

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., July 15, 2021

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology.

Mindtree_Logo.jpg

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. This recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to drive the data analytics process from ingestion to preparation, storage, and analysis, which has become increasingly important as companies look to analytics for data-backed business insights. Additionally, Mindtree recently achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization and is a Google Cloud Partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

"Companies rely on analytics platforms to help them interpret and leverage the massive amounts of data they are collecting," said Dayapatra Nevatia, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mindtree. "However, as more organizations adopt a cloud-centric approach, it enables businesses to access relevant data that helps drive additional insights and value. Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises navigate through the cloud landscape and accelerate their digital transformation journey. This recognition validates our proven success in helping Google Cloud customers take full advantage of data analytics capabilities."

As a Google Cloud Partner, Mindtree has helped clients adopt native Google Cloud services to enable near real-time data publishing for insight-driven decision-making. The company has also designed, built and automated data-trained algorithms to enable various initiatives for its clients.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

For more information, contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO44582&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-achieves-data-analytics-partner-specialization-in-google-cloud-partner-advantage-program-301334445.html

SOURCE Mindtree

