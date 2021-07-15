GBT Launches Large Scale Testing For Its qTerm GEN II Prototype

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is launching a larger scale testing for its qTerm GEN II prototype device. GEN II release is a second release that includes series of enhancements for higher accuracy, consistency and compatibility with a broader spectrum of user’s usage and behavior.



GBT's qTerm, a human vitals intelligence device is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Initial results of qTerm’s GEN II prototype are successful and the company is launching phase II testing for a larger group of users. In this testing we will test the device on a vast age group of volunteers. Additionally, we plan to perform testing in different geographical locations and their surrounding environments. The data will be recorded and analyzed to conclude the device’s; software, analytics and mobile application. The qTerm device measures body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate – vitals and the next release plans possibly to include blood pressure.

The device includes sensors for oxygen (SPO2), heart rate and IR (Infra-Red) type for temperature. A coprocessor chip provides an advanced adjusting algorithm to support broader user’s measuring habits, while compensating for different inputs. The device is accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics. This larger scale testing phase data is targeted to also to be used for the FDA certification process, certification which there is no guaranty the Company will be able to obtain.

"We are expanding our qTerm’s testing scale as phase I testing produced very successful results. qTerm GEN II has proven to offer better compatibility for the general population with accurate result’s and overall reliability. Phase II testing will include a larger number of users within wider age group, diverse health conditions, lifestyle and occupation. We are interested to learn more about how, where and when people will be using the device, throughout their daily lives. We will evaluate qTerm prototype for user’s measurement habits and record the data for further analysis. GEN II version improvements significantly increase the device’s overall performance, accuracy and consistency. We target the larger scale testing to be used as part of the potential FDA certification process. qTerm’s device is planned for personal and telemedicine usages. Based on the larger scale data we expect to fine tune the device’s software and mobile application. The device is planned to include an Artificial Intelligence technology that will be offering personal calibration, real-time health statistics and monitoring. One of the major aspects for our larger testing group is to get more data about the devices ease of use and user friendliness aspects. The larger scale testing is planned to take about 30 days, which shortly after, we plan to start creating a commercial version to be handed in. We have a wide variety of potential business partners and customers for qTerm and believe that it can be an efficient health monitoring device. As part of our thorough quality assurance processes we are on a constant mission to ensure the device’s highest performance, bringing it to the highest standards and industry’s regulations" Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this testing, or in obtaining FDA certification. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

[email protected]