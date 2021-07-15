GBT Launches Large Scale Testing For Its qTerm GEN II Prototype

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GBT Launches Large Scale Testing For Its qTerm GEN II Prototype

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

This Larger Scale Testing Aims To Collect Expanded Data From General Population And To Be Used For Potential FDA Certification Process

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is launching a larger scale testing for its qTerm GEN II prototype device. GEN II release is a second release that includes series of enhancements for higher accuracy, consistency and compatibility with a broader spectrum of user’s usage and behavior.

GBT's qTerm, a human vitals intelligence device is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Initial results of qTerm’s GEN II prototype are successful and the company is launching phase II testing for a larger group of users. In this testing we will test the device on a vast age group of volunteers. Additionally, we plan to perform testing in different geographical locations and their surrounding environments. The data will be recorded and analyzed to conclude the device’s; software, analytics and mobile application. The qTerm device measures body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate – vitals and the next release plans possibly to include blood pressure.

The device includes sensors for oxygen (SPO2), heart rate and IR (Infra-Red) type for temperature. A coprocessor chip provides an advanced adjusting algorithm to support broader user’s measuring habits, while compensating for different inputs. The device is accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics. This larger scale testing phase data is targeted to also to be used for the FDA certification process, certification which there is no guaranty the Company will be able to obtain.

"We are expanding our qTerm’s testing scale as phase I testing produced very successful results. qTerm GEN II has proven to offer better compatibility for the general population with accurate result’s and overall reliability. Phase II testing will include a larger number of users within wider age group, diverse health conditions, lifestyle and occupation. We are interested to learn more about how, where and when people will be using the device, throughout their daily lives. We will evaluate qTerm prototype for user’s measurement habits and record the data for further analysis. GEN II version improvements significantly increase the device’s overall performance, accuracy and consistency. We target the larger scale testing to be used as part of the potential FDA certification process. qTerm’s device is planned for personal and telemedicine usages. Based on the larger scale data we expect to fine tune the device’s software and mobile application. The device is planned to include an Artificial Intelligence technology that will be offering personal calibration, real-time health statistics and monitoring. One of the major aspects for our larger testing group is to get more data about the devices ease of use and user friendliness aspects. The larger scale testing is planned to take about 30 days, which shortly after, we plan to start creating a commercial version to be handed in. We have a wide variety of potential business partners and customers for qTerm and believe that it can be an efficient health monitoring device. As part of our thorough quality assurance processes we are on a constant mission to ensure the device’s highest performance, bringing it to the highest standards and industry’s regulations" Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this testing, or in obtaining FDA certification. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MDczNyM0Mjk4MTE4IzIxODg0MjM=
0483423e-d99b-47fb-a4fe-8f11a7c2c2a7

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment