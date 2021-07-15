Logo
Ansys Provides Competitive Edge to Future Workforce Through Novel Release of Free Electronics Desktop Product for Students

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ansys Electronics Desktop Student rounds Ansys' free student download line, answers staggering demand for electronics-specific product software

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2021

Ansys_Electronics_Desktop_Student_Maxwell_Transformer_simulation_using_Ansys_Maxwell_which_is_a_prod.jpg

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2021 PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

Through the launch of its Electronics Desktop product for students, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) lowers the barrier to adoption for electronics simulation software and fuels the incoming workforce with a skillset necessary for next-gen innovation. The new student software provides free access to Ansys' industry-leading Electronics product line—rounding out its existing and comprehensive student offerings for Ansys' Mechanical, Fluids, Discovery and SCADE products.

As companies around the world grow more dependent on simulation to overcome complex design challenges, there is an intense demand for simulation-trained engineers. The new addition to Ansys' Academic Program will empower students to further develop this critical skillset for electronics design and provide them a competitive edge in the job market.

"Through its robust Academic Program, Ansys helps engineering students become successful both inside and outside of the classroom," said Kathryn Leigh Smith, assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. "The addition of Electronics Desktop for students makes self-learning easier and more accessible. In addition, the Electronics-based Innovation Courses we jointly developed with Ansys empower students to level-up their education across physics disciplines."

Students with access to the Ansys Electronics Desktop Student product can support self-paced learning inside and outside of the classroom through thirteen related Ansys Innovation Courses. The free software download and courses put learning in the hands of the student while also enabling educators to present and reinforce various physics concepts.

"Supporting engineers during every phase of their career is a top priority for Ansys. This launch will enable students to excel in an increasingly competitive, dynamic and evolving global economy, and – ultimately – help shape the future of product design as these students become the next generation of inventors," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "Since we launched Ansys Student, the most popular content request we received from students is free electronics training. Today, we're delivering on those requests—eliminating barriers and improving access for students at the undergraduate and graduate levels."

The Ansys Academic Program provides simulation software and materials education resources to support research and engineering, science and design curricula for more than 2,750 universities around the world. Beyond free student products, which have surpassed 1.8 million downloads, Ansys provides tools and resources for learning and developing simulation skills, including the Ansys Learning Forum, Ansys Innovation Courses, and university-based student team sponsorships.

Ansys Electronics Desktop Student can now be downloaded for free here.

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

Contacts




Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE43679&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-provides-competitive-edge-to-future-workforce-through-novel-release-of-free-electronics-desktop-product-for-students-301334301.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE43679&Transmission_Id=202107150700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE43679&DateId=20210715
