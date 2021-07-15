Logo
Physician-Scientist Steven Quay and an International Team of Scientists and Investigators Provide Science-Based Analysis of the Origin of COVID-19 to the US Congress

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international team of scientists and data analysts, led by Physician-Scientist Steven Quay, MD, PhD, has published a paper entitled, "Science Not Speculation Should Inform the Investigation of the Origin of COVID-19," in which they conclude: "Until new evidence is found, an investigation of the pathway for the origin of COVID-19 should proceed with the assumption that a laboratory-acquired infection or research-related accident is at least as likely, if not more likely, than a natural zoonotic transmission."

The paper was submitted to the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight hearing, Principles for Outbreak Investigation: COVID-19 and Future Infectious Diseases," held on July 14, 2021.

The preprint, available here, uses the WHO Report and other reliable data sources to conclude:

  • Coronavirus research at laboratories in Wuhan, China was conducted under biosafety levels (BSL-2 and BLS-3) that are, in general, insufficient for human pathogens.
  • The location of a SARS-like coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the city with the leading SARS-like coronavirus research institute in the entire world, makes a laboratory research-related event a leading hypothesis.
  • Unlike with previous natural zoonotic epidemics, there was no evidence of pre-pandemic animal-to-human transmission and no evidence of an intermediate animal host.
  • The virus was genetically pure at the beginning of the outbreak and the genetic signature of animal-to-human transmission, found in 50% or more of early patients in previous epidemics, is absent with COVID-19.

"A research-related accident involves a single transmission of a pure virus to one human and then human-to-human spread," said Dr. Quay. "In a lab leak there will be no animal hosts found outside of the lab, no pre-epidemic human infections in stored blood samples at local hospitals, and the virus will have no background diversity in its genome. The investigation to date of SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic has established these predicted results for a lab-related event as undisputed facts. Until new evidence is uncovered, future investigation should proceed with the lab leak as the leading hypothesis."

About Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Steven Quay has 360+ published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the best-selling book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus. He is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 220,000 times. His scientific manuscript entitled, "A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived," has been viewed over 115,000-time. For more information, visit www.DrQuay.com

Public Relations Contact:

Dunn Pellier Media| t: 323.481.2307
11620 Wilshire Blvd., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025
[email protected]
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA44190&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-scientist-steven-quay-and-an-international-team-of-scientists-and-investigators-provide-science-based-analysis-of-the-origin-of-covid-19-to-the-us-congress-301334600.html

SOURCE Dr. Steven Quay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA44190&Transmission_Id=202107150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA44190&DateId=20210715
