Dream Office REIT Q2 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call: Date: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 9881 335#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Office REIT’s website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with approximately 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005662/en/