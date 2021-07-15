Redbox Highlights Digital Transformation, Durable Business Model and Financial Outlook at 2021 Analyst Meeting

PR Newswire

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, held an overview meeting with sell-side analysts on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, during which the Company's management team outlined its future growth plans as a public company and its efforts to transform in-home entertainment for consumers across physical and digital channels.

"Over the last several years, we have built one of the most trusted brands in entertainment, with a loyal customer base of more than 39 million Redbox Perks members," said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. "We have made incredible strides evolving with the entertainment industry and are accelerating our digital transformation to offer consumers more choice across the streaming and in-home entertainment market. As a public company, we will be able to offer our entertainment-loving customers and partners a multi-product experience that spans physical and digital, addressing an important market gap as more consumers cut the cord and look for new sources of affordable entertainment."

As previously announced on May 17, 2021, Redbox entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM", "SGAMU," and "SGAMW") ("Seaport Global Acquisition"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker RDBX.

Redbox Poised for Long-Term Growth

During the event, Redbox's management team presented an overview of the Company's Legacy and Digital businesses. As a reminder, Redbox's Legacy business includes the Physical Kiosk business, Redbox Entertainment and the Redbox Service business, which provides best-in-class field service to other kiosk operators, including AmazonHub and ecoATM.

Highlights of the topics covered at the Analyst Meeting included:

Physical Kiosk Business Poised for Significant Recovery as Movie Theaters Reopen, Full Content Release Schedules Return. For many customers, Redbox serves as the only practical access point to new release movies, with the Company offering the latest content for less than $2 a night. Redbox's physical business is driven by new movie releases, with the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacting the number of new movies released by studios. Over the past two years, there has been an approximately 50 percent reduction at the box office as movie theaters shut down and studios delayed releases and paused production.

As theaters continue to open and distributors release new movies, Redbox expects to see a build in the number of releases from about nine each quarter in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 to a more normalized rate of 30-40 per quarter. Redbox expects a full movie release schedule to return in 2022, with approximately 140-150 movies scheduled to be released, in-line with 2019.

Digital Strategy Solves Gap in Growing $58 billion Market. Redbox is building a digital ecosystem that consumers can use as a one stop shop for their entertainment needs by engaging with a variety of digital video services within the Redbox app. Over the past several years, Redbox has transformed from a single product physical offering into a multi-window, multi-product experience for entertainment lovers. Today's audiences are fueling an unprecedented demand for quality on-demand content that is both through subscription and free with advertising, as the overall addressable U.S. digital market is expected to reach $58 billion by 2024.1 Looking ahead, Redbox plans to invest in additional ad-supported content, deploy a subscription on demand (SVOD) channels platform, and expand original movies through Redbox Entertainment titles, helping to simplify the cord-cutting process for consumers. With a unique customer base and new offerings, Redbox's business is poised to grow and deliver value over the near- and long-term.

Large, Loyal and Differentiated Customer Base Offers Unique Asset. Redbox is an established entertainment brand with tremendous marketing reach and deep customer base. The Company reaches more than 46 million consumers via email and has recorded more than 43 million mobile app downloads. Through the Redbox Perks loyalty program, the Company engages and incentivizes 39 million members, resulting in higher average revenue per user and reduced churn. The typical Redbox customer is unique when compared to the general population, with a focus on value (71 percent self-identify as "Deal Hunters") and loving movies (average customer consumes significantly more movies than the typical household). Notably, 70 percent of Redbox's customers identify as late adopters of new technology, providing the Company with a unique opportunity to convert them to Redbox's digital platforms over time.

Redbox Entertainment Offers Additional Growth Driver. The Company produces and distributes exclusive and original content through Redbox Entertainment, utilizing a multi-platform approach to release content across a range of digital retailers and streamers, generating incremental revenue and margin. Redbox has released 21 films to date and announced the acquisition of two more films, She Ball and The Last Son. Redbox previously announced a slate deal with John Wick producer, Basil Iwanyk, committing to 12 action and thriller films over the next several years. The platform's proprietary data from its 40 million customers enables Redbox to develop and acquire the preferred content of its loyal customer base that it knows will also appeal to wider audiences on platforms to which the Company licenses content. Redbox's built-in distribution network provides a competitive advantage that will generate value for the Company, producers and talent.

The presentation and transcript from the meeting are accessible on Redbox's investor relations website at https://www.redbox.com/investor-relations and on Seaport Global Acquisition's news page at https://seaportglobalacquisition.com/news/.

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of approximately 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

1According to SNL Kagan, November 2020

