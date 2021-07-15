International Design Studio Implements Clevertouch Interactive Displays

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that Coblonal Interior Design (Barcelona, Spain) successfully implemented the Clevertouch® UX Pro interactive displays to innovate its design studio and meeting rooms.

With a move to a larger, centralized space for its studios, Coblonal installed Clevertouch UX Pro interactive displays to facilitate more dynamic and interactive meetings with clients and studio team members. Designers are impressed with the display’s Super Glide Technology and LYNX Whiteboard software which makes annotating, revising, and saving meeting notes easier. In addition to in-studio meetings, the UX Pro is also utilized for hybrid meetings, allowing Coblonal to maintain workflow and increase efficiency.

“We use the UX Pro screen to show clients project details, add comments and modifications on the spot,” stated Joan Llongueras, founding partner, co-owner, and Creative Director at Coblonal. “(The UX Pro) is available to the entire team for their meetings, with collaborators and with clients, the latter being the priority.”

This successful installation and implementation of the Clevertouch UX Pro was made possible by Clevertouch Technologies partner, Charmex AV Technology with an assist by Pyme Tech Adviser.

For a full case study on Coblonal Interior Design, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005223/en/