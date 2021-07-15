T-Mobile & Lumen Wireless Access Service Now Available on GSA's EIS Contract

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

T-Mobile & Lumen Wireless Access Service Now Available on GSA's EIS Contract

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

What's the news: Government agencies can now access Lumen's edge computing platform over T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network, enabling them to rapidly deploy wireless access service for mission critical applications and field sites across the U.S. This service is now available via GSA's EIS contract vehicle.

Why it matters: Agency field sites and applications can now capitalize on hundreds of thousands of Lumen fiber connected locations paired with T-Mobile's 5G network for improved data access and storage, system backups, continuity of operations, emergency response and disaster recovery efforts.

Who it's for: Federal government and public sector agencies.

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) have expanded their relationship to help government agencies leverage T-Mobile's 5G mobile network, combined with the Lumen edge computing platform, to rapidly deploy fixed wireless access service at field locations throughout the U.S.

T_Mobile_and_Lumen_Logo.jpg

The wireless access service from T-Mobile and Lumen is now part of the extensive Lumen product portfolio available to federal agencies via the General Services Administration's (GSA) 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. Lumen is one of nine vendors that were awarded a coveted spot on EIS, a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecom infrastructure services that meet strict government security standards.

"Government agencies need scalable, secure networks with edge cloud computing services located where essential data is acquired, analyzed and acted upon for quick and easy access," said David Young, senior vice president of the Lumen public sector and global hyperscaler business. "That's why we're offering a wireless access service designed to meet government agencies' mission needs out in the field, thanks to hundreds of thousands of Lumen fiber miles connected to various edge and cloud computing hubs and paired with T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network."

This service helps government agencies allocate bandwidth from one centralized location to multiple hubs and field sites, including pop-up locations, as part of smart government initiatives involving the internet of things (IoT). It can also be used to support mission critical applications, data access and storage, system backups, continuity of operations, emergency response and disaster recovery efforts at either permanent or temporary sites like field hospitals or command posts.

"By pairing America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network with the Lumen edge computing platform, we can deliver wireless access services to government agencies looking to optimize their mission critical networks and applications across cloud, data center and edge computing locations," said David Bezzant, vice president, T-Mobile for Government and Public Sector.

This joint wireless access solution addresses the pressing need of government agencies to transform their networks to meet IT modernization goals and tackle the data-intensive challenges facing them across a variety of use cases. It builds on the April announcement where the Lumen fiber network and edge computing assets are increasingly positioned alongside T-Mobile's industry-leading wireless network to serve customers in both the public and private sectors.

Additional Resources:

5G: Capable device required; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "will," "seeks," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the ability to realize the benefits of the partnership between T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies as expected or at all; Lumen's ability to safeguard its network, and to avoid the adverse impact of possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, or similar events impacting its network or the availability and quality of its services; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make the products of T-Mobile or Lumen Technologies less desirable or obsolete; Lumen Technologies' ability to meet the stated percentage of U.S. enterprise demand within the stated latency and the projected edge locations; and other risks referenced from time to time in T-Mobile's and Lumen Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in T-Mobile's and Lumen Technologies' SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon the forward-looking statements set forth herein, which speak only as of the date made. Neither T-Mobile nor Lumen Technologies undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about the intentions of T-Mobile or Lumen Technologies contained in any of their respective forward-looking statements reflects their respective intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and their respective assumptions as of such date. T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies may change their respective intentions, strategies or plans (including their respective plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason

About T-Mobile
T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

favicon.png?sn=LA44115&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-mobile--lumen-wireless-access-service-now-available-on-gsas-eis-contract-301334268.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA44115&Transmission_Id=202107150916PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA44115&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment