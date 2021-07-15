Cannabis Suisse Corp. Announces the Results of Laboratory Testing of Its New Product Line and Creation the "LEARN" Section on the Website

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a Nevada incorporated distribution company for recreational cannabis products and CBD oils, announces the results of laboratory testing of its new product line created for the upcoming launch on Shopify.

This news follows a recent announcement on the decision to choose ACS Laboratory as a CBD laboratory for testing the first shipment of the new Swiss4Life CBD brand, created for the launch of an online store on Shopify platform. The samples of products were sent to ACS laboratory to obtain СOA proving the quality of the new brand name CBD oils to the potential customers.

The certificates are ready for all the six types of current products: THC Free CBD Oil (Cherry Vanilla and Creme de Menthe) and CBD Tinctures with different therapeutic effects.

THC Free CBD Oil 1500 mg Cherry Vanilla has 1,521.586mg of Cannabinoids total (5.376%). 5.096% (1,442.211mg) are represented by CBD, 0.131% (36.992mg) are CBG, 0.051% (14.474mg) are CBN. The number of other Cannabinoids is 0.099% (27.909mg). THC is not detected.

THC Free CBD Oil 2500 mg Creme de Menthe contains 2,458.295mg of Cannabinoids total (8.654%). 8.177% (2,322.842mg) are represented by CBD, 0.209% (59.457mg) are CBG, 0.098% (27.851mg) are CBN. The number of other Cannabinoids is 0.169% (48.145mg). THC is not detected.

THC Free CBD Oil 3500 mg Cherry Vanilla has 3,513.119mg of Cannabinoids total (12.299%). 11.770% (3,362.096mg) are represented by CBD, 0.275% (78.554mg) are CBG, 0.115% (32.821mg) are CBN. The number of other Cannabinoids is 0.139% (39.648mg). THC is not detected.

CBD TINCTURES Anti-Inflammatory/Pain Relief/Focus contains 934.326mg of Cannabinoids total (3.328%). 3.314% (930.404mg) are represented by CBD, THC is not detected.

CBD TINCTURES Anti-Inflammatory/Pain Relief/Anti-Stress Formula has 920.788mg of Cannabinoids total (3.652%). 3.632% (915.728mg) are represented by CBD, THC is not detected.

CBD TINCTURES Natural Sleep Formula contains 913.149mg of Cannabinoids total (3.331%). 3.331% (913.149mg) are represented by CBD, other Cannabinoids or THC are not detected.

Since the Company received the certificates of analysis, a special page has been created on the site in the "LEARN" section so that users can see them at any time on their own and make sure of their authenticity. The COA were uploaded there along with the testing date.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada state. The Company operates in the field of distribution of recreational cannabis products and CBD oils. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Swiss4Life. Swiss4Life products are made of USA hemp only and contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. They have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not designated for medical use. However, all the products available are manufactured by FDA Registered Entities and tested by independent third-party laboratories. Cannabis Suisse Corp's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that

are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

