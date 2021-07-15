Cannabis Suisse Corp. Announces the Results of Laboratory Testing of Its New Product Line and Creation the "LEARN" Section on the Website

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cannabis Suisse Corp. Announces the Results of Laboratory Testing of Its New Product Line and Creation the "LEARN" Section on the Website

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a Nevada incorporated distribution company for recreational cannabis products and CBD oils, announces the results of laboratory testing of its new product line created for the upcoming launch on Shopify.

This news follows a recent announcement on the decision to choose ACS Laboratory as a CBD laboratory for testing the first shipment of the new Swiss4Life CBD brand, created for the launch of an online store on Shopify platform. The samples of products were sent to ACS laboratory to obtain СOA proving the quality of the new brand name CBD oils to the potential customers.

The certificates are ready for all the six types of current products: THC Free CBD Oil (Cherry Vanilla and Creme de Menthe) and CBD Tinctures with different therapeutic effects.

THC Free CBD Oil 1500 mg Cherry Vanilla has 1,521.586mg of Cannabinoids total (5.376%). 5.096% (1,442.211mg) are represented by CBD, 0.131% (36.992mg) are CBG, 0.051% (14.474mg) are CBN. The number of other Cannabinoids is 0.099% (27.909mg). THC is not detected.

THC Free CBD Oil 2500 mg Creme de Menthe contains 2,458.295mg of Cannabinoids total (8.654%). 8.177% (2,322.842mg) are represented by CBD, 0.209% (59.457mg) are CBG, 0.098% (27.851mg) are CBN. The number of other Cannabinoids is 0.169% (48.145mg). THC is not detected.

THC Free CBD Oil 3500 mg Cherry Vanilla has 3,513.119mg of Cannabinoids total (12.299%). 11.770% (3,362.096mg) are represented by CBD, 0.275% (78.554mg) are CBG, 0.115% (32.821mg) are CBN. The number of other Cannabinoids is 0.139% (39.648mg). THC is not detected.

CBD TINCTURES Anti-Inflammatory/Pain Relief/Focus contains 934.326mg of Cannabinoids total (3.328%). 3.314% (930.404mg) are represented by CBD, THC is not detected.

CBD TINCTURES Anti-Inflammatory/Pain Relief/Anti-Stress Formula has 920.788mg of Cannabinoids total (3.652%). 3.632% (915.728mg) are represented by CBD, THC is not detected.

CBD TINCTURES Natural Sleep Formula contains 913.149mg of Cannabinoids total (3.331%). 3.331% (913.149mg) are represented by CBD, other Cannabinoids or THC are not detected.

Since the Company received the certificates of analysis, a special page has been created on the site in the "LEARN" section so that users can see them at any time on their own and make sure of their authenticity. The COA were uploaded there along with the testing date.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada state. The Company operates in the field of distribution of recreational cannabis products and CBD oils. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Swiss4Life. Swiss4Life products are made of USA hemp only and contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. They have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not designated for medical use. However, all the products available are manufactured by FDA Registered Entities and tested by independent third-party laboratories. Cannabis Suisse Corp's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that

are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

CONTACT:

Alain Parrik
Cannabis Suisse Corp.
+41445865314
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cannabis Suisse Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655563/Cannabis-Suisse-Corp-Announces-the-Results-of-Laboratory-Testing-of-Its-New-Product-Line-and-Creation-the-LEARN-Section-on-the-Website

img.ashx?id=655563

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment