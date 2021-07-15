Talkspace Partners with Demi Lovato to Launch Initiative Providing Free Therapy to Underserved Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Talkspace Partners with Demi Lovato to Launch Initiative Providing Free Therapy to Underserved Communities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Talkspace today announced the launch of the Talkspace Access Project, a new initiative aimed at increasing access to therapy and mental health resources for underserved communities. In partnership with pop culture icon and mental health advocate Demi Lovato, the program offers a donation fund of 1,000 free months of therapy. The+Loveland+Foundation%2C an organization created to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially to Black women and girls, will be the first donation recipient receiving 500 months of free therapy. The program will provide mental health support benefitting thousands of individuals who are in need.

“We knew going into 2021 that healing would be a central theme in everything we do. Set against the background of a pandemic, issues of inequality, and political turmoil, Americans are facing more mental stressors than ever before,” said Roni Frank, co-founder and Head of Clinical Services of Talkspace. “In kicking off the Talkspace Access Project with the Loveland Foundation, we want to create more awareness around BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July. As we look with hope towards the future, we will continue our efforts to remove barriers to access, reduce stigma around mental health, and help train and engage diverse therapists to support underserved communities.”

“Far too many people still can’t find or afford quality mental health care, especially in communities of color. I am proud to partner with Talkspace to break down some of these barriers through this initiative,” said global superstar and advocate Demi Lovato. “By providing The Loveland Foundation with this donation, I hope we can improve access to care and break down stigmas in communities where the need is great and growing every day.”

The past year has influenced a growing mental health crisis in America. Nearly 80%25+of+Americans reported that the pandemic was a significant stressor in their lives while 49% of adults noted that their behavior had been negatively impacted. The impact has been even greater in the BIPOC community, with members reporting+the+highest+average+percent+change over time for anxiety and depression. Almost+50%25+of+Black+adults say the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health, and many in the Black community hesitate to seek help as a result of+enduring+stigmas+around+therapy. With this new initiative, Talkspace hopes to bring valuable resources to the communities that need it most in a way that is easily accessible.

The Talkspace Access Project donation hours will be distributed to the Loveland Therapy Fund, where participants will have access to Talkspace therapists entirely free.

“We are so grateful to Talkspace for their ongoing support. Talkspace's generous contributions have enabled us to provide mental health resources to hundreds of Black women and girls nationwide," said The Loveland Foundation.

To learn more about the Talkspace Access Project please visit talkspace.com%2Faccess-project.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc., (NASDAQ:TALK), is a digital platform that connects thousands of licensed therapists and psychiatrists with people seeking mental healthcare. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever, and when seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatric, adolescent, or couples therapy, Talkspace has treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, clients can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. To date, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives are covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs. For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.talkspace.com%2Fonline-therapy.

About The Loveland Foundation

The Loveland Foundation was established in 2018 by Rachel Cargle in response to her widely successful birthday wish fundraiser, Therapy for Black Women and Girls. Her enthusiastic social media community raised over $250,000, which made it possible for Black women and girls nationally to receive therapy support. Black women and girls deserve access to healing, and that healing will impact generations. The Loveland Foundation is the official continuation of this effort to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls. Through fellowships, residency programs, listening tours, and more, ultimately we hope to contribute to both the empowerment and the liberation of the communities we serve.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210715005950r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005950/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment