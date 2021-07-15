John Rogers Comments on KKR

In addition, alternative asset manager, KKR & Co. L.P. ( KKR, Financial) advanced following a solid quarter of improving fundamentals, highlighted by strong fee related and after-tax distributable earnings, a material increase in assets under management as well as new capital raised and invested. Management also increased the dividend signaling further confidence in its operating environment. Looking ahead, we continue to like KKR’s fundraising outlook and improved visibility in near-term carry and investment income.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.