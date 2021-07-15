Logo
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc, Sherwin-Willi

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Reitz Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 338,201 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 150,114 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 235,433 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.25%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 115,501 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.56%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 137,451 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
New Purchase: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 107,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 235,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 75,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 62.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 46,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 28.56%. The sale prices were between $101.67 and $101.97, with an estimated average price of $101.84. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.52%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 115,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc by 23.43%. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 163,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 55.77%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 1,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3631.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reitz Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying

