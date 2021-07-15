Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc, Sherwin-Willi

New Purchases: BBN, FNCL, RKT, FUTY, CAT, GE, ZOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 338,201 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 150,114 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 235,433 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.25% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 115,501 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.56% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 137,451 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 107,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 235,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 75,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 62.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 46,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 28.56%. The sale prices were between $101.67 and $101.97, with an estimated average price of $101.84. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.52%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 115,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc by 23.43%. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 163,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 55.77%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 1,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3631.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC still held 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.