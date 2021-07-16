Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells VF Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Avanos Medical Inc

- New Purchases: CNQ,
- Added Positions: VEA, AMZN, HON, IJR, MMM, AMT, MDT, JPM, LIN, PEP, FB, PSX, V, JNJ, UNP, XOM, DIS, BAC, VWO, TJX, ADBE, GOOG, TFC, AMGN, GS, CVS, JNK, XLV, D, CL, BKLN, BP, SPYV, LLY, CVX, SPYG,
- Reduced Positions: VFC, HD, SPY, AFL, GLD, RHHBY, BKI, MRK, BHF, IVW,
- Sold Out: IAU, AVNS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wallington Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,086,217 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 236,530 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,511 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 171,295 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 302,564 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 8900.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.
