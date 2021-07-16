The Parent Company Launches New Delivery Hub in San Diego via Caliva's Direct-To-Consumer Platform

PR Newswire

Enters the San Diego cannabis market and expands service to 60% of California's population via its in-house delivery services

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company", or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced the launch of its newest delivery hub in Chula Vista, California, to provide improved access to The Parent Company's quality cannabis products through Caliva's on-demand direct-to-consumer platform. The new hub will service an additional 3.3 million residents of the greater San Diego area, expanding the reach of the Company to directly service approximately 60% of California's population.

Located in California's second largest city, the Chula Vista delivery hub reinforces the Company's omnichannel growth strategy and efforts to improve accessibility of high-quality cannabis products throughout California. As a direct result of The Parent Company's expansion plans throughout the state, its Caliva brand has seen an over 20% increase YOY in the number of customers they are able to service through its direct-to-consumer platform. The new Chula Vista delivery hub offers a promising market for the brand, with the city of San Diego itself representing a population that has spent over $200m on cannabis over the past 12 months1. The delivery hub will also provide 20 - 30 new job opportunities for the local Chula Vista community.

Caliva's customers will now be able to order products on-demand or pre-order up to a week in advance and select a time that is most convenient for them to receive their delivery. The Chula Vista delivery hub services an area that extends from San Juan Capistrano, though Oceanside and onto San Ysidro. In the coming months, the location will also be offering customers Caliva's Express delivery service, providing delivery in under an hour for select products from a predetermined menu. Additionally, to make the purchase experience even more seamless, customers will be able to pay for their order using Hypur, a digital and contactless payment method. Caliva first partnered with Hypur in April of 2020, with customers currently using the service to execute nearly one-third of the brand's annual sales.

"We are proud to provide The Parent Company's unmatched product offerings and customer service options to greater San Diego with the launch of this delivery hub. From one-on-one consultations to the ability to track their delivery in real time, Caliva provides consumers with a convenient and streamlined experience from start to finish," shared Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "With over 600 SKUs available through Caliva.com, we are looking forward to providing consumers in the San Diego region with a full service experience to find products that best fit their needs. This new market opening demonstrates our continued investment in expanding the reach of our own in-house direct-to-consumer platform and our commitment to providing seamless access to cannabis for all consumers across the entire state of California."

The Parent Company is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California, owning its entire supply chain from seed to sale. This autonomy has contributed to the company's ability to provide an unrivaled brand portfolio, which includes products from MONOGRAM - the first cannabis product line introduced by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter - as well as DELI, Fun Uncle and Caliva, including signature strains like Caliva's Alien OG. For the first time, each of these marquee brands will now be available to the greater San Diego market through the Chula Vista delivery hub.

To celebrate the launch of Chula Vista's delivery hub, Caliva is offering customers 30% off their first purchase, for a limited time. Additional welcome deals and promotions will continue to be announced, providing the opportunity for consumers to explore the Company's entire product range. Customers will also be invited to join Caliva's new integrated loyalty program, Caliva CLUB, for an elevated shopping experience and to earn rewards on purchases. For more information on Caliva's newest delivery hub, visit www.caliva.com/weed-delivery .

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva's industry advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience enables customers to purchase cannabis at Caliva's retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery straight to their door at Caliva.com . Caliva's plant-based solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit Caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

____________________________________ 1Miguel de Jesus, "Economic Impact of Cannabis in San Diego County", pg 22 (San Marcos, CA: California State University San Marcos, 2021).

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

