COMSovereign Acquires RF Engineering & Energy Resource, Adding Advanced Antenna Design Capabilities and Telecom Network Sales Channels

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

COMSovereign Acquires RF Engineering & Energy Resource, Adding Advanced Antenna Design Capabilities and Telecom Network Sales Channels

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vertical Integration to Enhance COMSovereign's 4G LTE and 5G Radio Offerings and Establishes Fully Developed In-House Sales Channels Serving Tier-1 Customers in United States and Latin America -

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 16, 2021

DALLAS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that it has acquired RF Engineering & Energy Resource ("RFEQ"), a specialist in the design, outsourced manufacturing and distribution of ultra-high performance microwave antennas and other branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries in the United States and Latin America.

COMSovereign_Logo.jpg

Terms of the transaction include total consideration of approximately $2.2 million worth of shares of restricted common stock and $550,000 in cash.

Transaction Highlights

  • For over 20 years, RFEQ has been a leading provider of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories. Providing the industry's lowest cost of ownership, RFEQ has continued to innovate and expand recently announcing the industry's first Universal Licensed Microwave Antenna. Supporting frequencies from (6-42 GHz), customers can now reduce sparing costs and safely future proof their networks by leveraging this new Universal plug and play architecture.
  • RFEQ has been serving the needs of global customers with expertise in advanced connectivity solutions including antennas, cellular boosters / modems / routers, and IP-TV Solutions. RFEQ's go-to-market strategy has been to work with strategic North American Distributors that provide a diverse focus on both geographical location and vertical concentration. RFEQ currently serves tier-1 telecom customers in the United States and throughout Latin America including operators in Mexico such as Telcel, AT&T Mexico and Claro.

"RFEQ has established itself as one of the world's leading specialists in high performance antenna design and has been an important partner and distributor of Licensed Microwave Antennas Systems for nearly two decades. This accretive acquisition brings many immediate benefits to COMSovereign including enhancing our in-house wireless product development capabilities, adding exceptionally talented and experienced engineers to our team, and contributing a fully developed sales and distribution channel serving tier-one customers," said Dan Hodges, Chairman and CEO of COMSovereign Holding Corp. "We are looking forward to having Thomas Mansfield and the entire RFEQ team join the COMSovereign family."

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About RF Engineering & Energy Resource
RF Engineering & Energy Resource provides product design, manufacturing outsourcing and distribution of various branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries. Offering a diverse product array ranging from Ultra-High Performance Microwave Antennas (2.4 GHz to 80GHz), to (900Mhz-5.95GHz) Sector / Panel / Omni / Yagi; RF Engineering & Energy Resources supports the key manufacturers of today and through our universal interface, we can support your investment in the tomorrow.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
COMSovereign Holding Corp.
813-334-9745
[email protected]

External Investor Relations:
Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL45625&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comsovereign-acquires-rf-engineering--energy-resource-adding-advanced-antenna-design-capabilities-and-telecom-network-sales-channels-301335555.html

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL45625&Transmission_Id=202107160807PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL45625&DateId=20210716
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment