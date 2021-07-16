SS&C ALPS Advisors Adds Active Large-Cap Value ETF to the Lineup

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn. and DENVER, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, launched the ALPS | Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL), an active large-cap value ETF.

"ALPS Advisors is recognized for innovation and that continues with our Hillman Capital partnership," said Laton Spahr, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "Bringing the strategy to market as an ETF may provide additional benefits and broadens access to the great tradition of Hillman Capital."

The investment process begins with proprietary fundamental analysis to identify businesses with sustainable competitive advantages. Once qualified, the business equity will be added into the portfolio only when mispriced by markets and available at sufficient discounts to the fair market value. Fund positions are sold if and when we have determined a company's valuation exceeds fair market. The fund provides a fully transparent*, actively managed strategy in a low-cost**, tax-efficient*** fund structure.

"For more than 20 years, Hillman Capital has been focused on investing in quality businesses we believe possess a sustainable competitive advantage and buying these businesses at times when the markets have undervalued them," said Mark Hillman , CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Hillman Capital Management. "Our discipline is derived from independent research, a focus on quality enterprises and fundamental valuation metrics within the fund strategy."

* Daily disclosure of holdings.

** Ordinary brokerage fees apply.

*** Upon redemption, the ETF issuer delivers underlying securities "in kind" which can reduce the fund's tax burden and provide higher after tax returns for investors.

Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contain this and other information call 866.759.5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks long-term total return from a combination of income and capital gains.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk including the possible loss of the entire principal amount that you invest.

Please note that the Fund is new and has limited operating history.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

Hillman Capital Management, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated.

ALPS Advisors Inc. and ALPS Distributors, Inc. are affiliated.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies

to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $18.5 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About Hillman Capital Management

Hillman Capital Management, Inc. is a value equity boutique investment manager founded by Mark A. Hillman in 1998. The Firm offers portfolio management services to an international client base of foundations, endowments, corporations, pension plans and private investors. The Firm employs a proprietary portfolio management style through which it endeavors to outperform the capital markets over various economic cycles.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-alps-advisors-adds-active-large-cap-value-etf-to-the-lineup-301335369.html

SOURCE SS&C / ALPS Advisors