Lateef Investment Management, L.p. Buys Lithia Motors Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Ball Corp, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Danaher Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lithia Motors Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Ball Corp, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Danaher Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Intuit Inc, Bio-Techne Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lateef Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Lateef Investment Management, L.p. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,823,485 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,666 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 393,229 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 1,350,870 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,701 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $345.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 129,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 157.18%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 871,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ball Corp by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 269,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.74%. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $285.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 177,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 22.18%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 246,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 36.7%. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $502.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 52,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.