Lateef Investment Management, L.p. Buys Lithia Motors Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Ball Corp, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Danaher Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Lateef Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Lithia Motors Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Ball Corp, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Danaher Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Intuit Inc, Bio-Techne Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lateef Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Lateef Investment Management, L.p. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lateef+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,823,485 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,666 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 393,229 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 1,350,870 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,701 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $345.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 129,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 157.18%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 871,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ball Corp by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 269,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.

Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.74%. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $285.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 177,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 22.18%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 246,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 36.7%. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $502.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Lateef Investment Management, L.p. still held 52,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LATEEF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider