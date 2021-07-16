GuruFocus Screeners Highlight: Buffett-Munger

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GuruFocus Screeners Highlight: Buffett-Munger

A closer look at the Buffett-Munger screener, which combines growth with fair valuations

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jul 16, 2021

Summary

  • The Buffett-Munger screener looks for wonderful companies at fair prices.
  • It combines a high predictability rank with competitive advantages, fair valuation rankings and low debt compared to growth.
Article's Main Image

There are a wide variety of screeners on the GuruFocus site. Some of them apply general preset criteria to our All-in-One screener, allowing users to customize them, while others are based on a more well-defined strategy. Some even have model portfolios based on them, in which GuruFocus has tracked the performance of the screener’s top 25 stocks over the years.

In this series, I will be highlighting some of the most popular GuruFocus screeners. These are the screeners that many find to be particularly useful in searching the markets for potential investment opportunities. Each of them has their own uses depending on the criteria they look at, but they can all provide a good starting point for further research.

The Buffett-Munger screener

As Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) famously said in one of his shareholder letters, “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Of course, it’s best to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price, but Buffett acknowledges that such opportunities are rare these days.

The above quote from Buffett is the foundation of GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger screener, which screens the markets for high-quality companies trading at fair or undervalued prices according to the following criteria:

  • A high Predictability Rank – companies with a high Predictability Rank are those that have consistently grown revenue and earnings.
  • Competitive advantages – a company with competitive advantages can maintain or even expand its profit margin while growing its business.
  • Low debt compared to growth – companies that incur little debt while growing business are more efficient and less likely to fail in tough times.
  • Fairly valued or undervalued - GuruFocus uses PEPG as the valuation indicator for this screener; PEPG is the price-earnings ratio divided by the average growth rate of Ebitda over the past five years.

The default view of the screener displays the following categories of information about each of the stocks that make the cut:

1416126732968251392.png

Uses and pitfalls

The stocks that make the Buffett-Munger screener are ones that have a consistent history of profitability and growth, as well as attractive valuations for their quality.

The default list view shown above is good for getting a side-by-side comparison of the growth and value metrics of all of the companies that make the list. There are also two alternate views of the Buffett-Munger stocks: the “chart” view and the “map” view.

The chart view shows thumbnails of several different charts for each of the stocks in the screener, such as the GF Value chart, the Peter Lynch Earnings Line chart, etc.

1416126736256585728.png

On the map view, the stocks are shown as colored boxes that are either red, black or green. When you select one of the criteria from the drop-down menus at the top – for example, the three-year average share buyback ratio – the stocks that have a good value for that metric will display as green boxes, while the stocks that have a bad value for that metric will display as red boxes (black means the number isn’t necessarily good or bad).

1416126738685087744.png

One thing to watch out for is that the Buffett-Munger screener does not specifically take financial strength into account. “Incurring little debt while growing the business” doesn’t necessarily mean the company incurs little debt overall. While bankruptcy risk is relatively low across the board due to record-low interest rates, that doesn’t mean it is impossible for companies to encounter liquidity issues. That being said, the long history and success of these companies means it is unlikely for financial instability to become an issue.

In addition, we have no way to know the future. Even if a company has been successful for many years, its competitive advantages could dwindle or disappear in the future, it might transition from its growth phase to its mature phase or it might fall victim to a series of bad business decisions. The longer a company has been around, the lower its chances of providing stellar growth, though at the same time, the less risk it carries of permanent capital impairment.

Model portfolio performance

GuruFocus has a model portfolio for the Buffett-Munger screener. The model portfolio consists of the top 25 most undervalued stocks on the screener as of the day of the last rebalance (the model portfolios are rebalanced on the first trading day of the year). The stocks are given equal weighting in the portfolio, and if there are less than 25 stocks that make the cut, then the model portfolio for that year will simply consist of less than 25 holdings.

Below is a chart comparing the performance of the Buffett-Munger model portfolio to the S&P 500. Since inception, this model portfolio has typically performed close to or better than the index, outperforming significantly through 2014 before falling more in line.

1416126740522192896.png

Based on the history of this model portfolio, the stocks in it seem to roughly mirror the broader market on average, with a few periods of outperformance (about 30% higher than the S&P 500 around 2014 and 20% higher in early 2021). Investors looking for a combination of decent growth and low risk might find attractive opportunities among the stocks that make this screener.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment