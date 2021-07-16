AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Watford Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Watford Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Watford Re Ltd. (Watford Re) (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, Watford Insurance Company Europe Limited (WICE) (Gibraltar), Watford Insurance Company (WIC) (New Jersey) and Watford Specialty Insurance Company (WSIC) (New Jersey). In addition, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) on the $225 million ($52 million outstanding) 8.5% cumulative preference shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (Watford) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: WTRE], the group’s ultimate holding company.

This Credit Rating (rating) action considers the recent announcement that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch) has completed its merger agreement with Watford. Arch has assigned its interests and obligations under the merger agreement to a newly formed entity, Greysbridge Holdings Ltd., under which Arch owns approximately a 40% stake, with funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC and Kelso & Company, each owning approximately 30%.

AM Best acknowledges that the transaction with Arch could benefit the Watford group through potential further de-risking of its investment portfolio, removing the burden of public company status, and possible rating enhancement stemming from being a member of a large, well-diversified group. However, although the transaction has closed, the ultimate impact to Watford's ratings will be determined when AM Best has met with management and analyzed the group's business plans, including an analysis of future investment risk, financial projections and operating structure within the Arch group. The under review status therefore is expected to be resolved following these discussions. AM Best will continue to evaluate Watford’s balance sheet strength, operating performance and enterprise risk management to assess that it stays in line with projected amounts.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+to+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Ratings+%26amp%3B+Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210716005465r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005465/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment