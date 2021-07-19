Ansys Expands Its Cloud Footprint to Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ansys Expands Its Cloud Footprint to Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ansys delivers engineering simulation software for AWS Graviton2 processors, which provide up to 40% improved price performance for a broad range of workloads

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

  • Ansys delivers its semiconductor simulation solution, Ansys Power Library (APL), to the Arm Neoverse architecture to support development on Amazon Web Service's (AWS) Graviton2 processors
  • This collaboration lays the foundation for deploying more of Ansys' comprehensive semiconductor simulation portfolio on current and future Arm architectures

Ansys_semiconductors.jpg

Together with Arm, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is providing state-of-the-art simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors — empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources. The collaboration marks the first availability of Ansys' electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse architecture, empowering engineering teams to improve design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance.

Complex simulations harness thousands of cores in the cloud over multiple days, which can be a significant part of product development costs. To achieve better price/performance and increase team-wide efficiency in the cloud, engineers require a cost-effective solution to work faster and more efficiently. Beginning with Ansys' APL characterization tool, Ansys will offer more of its semiconductor analysis software product suite, supporting the Arm Neoverse architecture that is used by AWS Graviton2-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances.

Arm engineers use APL and thousands of cores to characterize design libraries and calculate chip power and reliability — substantially enhancing workload efficiency and ensuring chips will work optimally at mandated frequencies.

"We designed Arm Neoverse to deliver the performance and efficiency required for workloads in cloud environments," said Philippe Moyer, vice president of Design Enablement, Physical Design Group at Arm. "By collaborating with Ansys and AWS to make APL available for the Arm architecture, we are continuing to enable the EDA ecosystem on Arm, ensuring Ansys' semiconductor tools portfolio runs effectively on optimized hardware."

The deployment of Ansys' APL characterization tool on Arm Neoverse affordably expedites the development and verification of technology solutions for Ansys customers on AWS.

"This port makes the Arm architecture and AWS more attractive to chip design customers, empowering them to improve productivity and cost savings across their organizations," said John Lee, vice president and general manager at Ansys. "Access to cloud computing has become vital to our customers as their chip designs keep getting bigger. By making more of Ansys' semiconductor simulation portfolio available on this new platform, we give our customers broader access to the cloud."

The availability of Ansys products on Amazon EC2 provides Arm engineers and AWS customers the option to lower their cloud computing expenses. The Graviton2 processor built on the Arm Neoverse architecture delivers up to 40% better price performance over comparable current generation instances for a wide variety of workloads.

"Our customers are always looking for the best price/performance option to run their applications in the cloud," said Barry Bolding, director of HPC GTM at AWS. "With AWS Graviton2-powered EC2 instances, we are delivering a powerful solution that's ideal for compute-intensive, high-performance computing applications, which makes the cloud accessible to more customers."

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE46246&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-expands-its-cloud-footprint-to-support-aws-arm-based-graviton2-processors-301335823.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE46246&Transmission_Id=202107190700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE46246&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment