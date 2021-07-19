Cortexyme to Host Symposium at AAIC 2021

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced that it will host a corporate sponsored symposium and dinner held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2021 (AAIC®) taking place July 26-30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, as well as virtually. The symposium titled “Getting to the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease: An Innovative, Upstream Approach for Disease Modification” will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time at the Hilton Denver City Center. Led by Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair Casey Lynch and chief medical officer Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., the symposium will provide an informative presentation on how Cortexyme is moving beyond the prevailing targets to deliver a game-changing shift in Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, and disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease as the company advances toward top-line data in the fourth quarter 2021 from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a potentially pivotal study in 643 mild to moderate Alzheimer’s patients. Cortexyme’s seminal discovery, along with confirmatory clinical and preclinical studies, demonstrate that the intracellular pathogen, P. gingivalis is found in the brain of more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients and that a simple oral infection of P. gingivalis in animals results in brain infiltration and downstream hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies, including Aβ42 production, tau hyperphosphorylation, microglial activation, and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead drug candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a first-in-class, orally administered, and brain penetrant small-molecule targeting P. gingivalis, which is upstream of neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Atuzaginstat blocks gingipains, protease virulence factors secreted by P. gingivalis, which are required for its survival and responsible for its toxicity. Cortexyme’s innovative therapeutic approach continues to be supported by research from laboratories around the world published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

For AAIC 2021 registered participants wishing to attend Cortexyme’s symposium in person, please email [email protected] to sign up. The symposium may be accessed online by registering to attend AAIC 2021 through its virtual conference experience here. In addition to its symposium discussion at AAIC 2021, Cortexyme will present an update and baseline data from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat, in addition to new data demonstrating the upstream role that P. gingivalis plays in key pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company is advancing its disease-modifying pivotal GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, in addition to growing a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, periodontitis, and other diseases with high unmet clinical need. Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The company’s causation evidence for Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

