SunPower Corp: A Strong Player in the Renewables Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SunPower Corp: A Strong Player in the Renewables Market

The global need to reduce CO2 emissions will boost the usage of renewables in the upcoming decades

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 19, 2021

Summary

  • SunPower Corp looks well positioned to benefit from homeowners' and businesses' rising desire for cleaner and cheaper energy
  • The US global provider of solar panels and systems is expected to deliver higher profitability starting this year
  • The stock doesn't seem expensive based on certain financial indicators
Article's Main Image

The reduction of CO2 emissions is essential to the fight against global warming, which scientists believe is responsible for catastrophic weather events that are becoming increasingly frequent. There is an increasing need to switch from fossil fuels such as oil, gas or coal to sources of renewable energy in order to slow down global warming.

The need for clean energy, coupled with the financial support that many governments are giving to projects for the development of renewables around the world, is fueling the sector’s expectations for higher profitability and growth in the near future.

SunPower Corp (

SPWR, Financial), a leading provider of solar panels and systems mainly for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. and internationally, is well positioned to capitalize on the rising need for homeowners and business to have access to cleaner and cheaper energy.

Shares of SunPower have climbed by 234.24% over the past year to trade at $22.70 apiece for a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, outperforming the Nasdaq by more than 200%.

1417150212950052864.png

The company is planning to make good use of the cash resources provided by government incentives and its higher stock price to update its commercial and industrial solutions in a way that they will be in line with the customers’ demands.

The stock has a price-sales ratio of 3.25 versus the industry median of 3.04 and an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.67 versus the industry median of 17.92. The 52-week range is $5.98 to $57.52, the 50-Day Moving Average yields $26.23 while the 200-Day Moving Average yields $31.14.

All things considered, I believe that the stock is fairly priced given its growth opportunities, and it even looks fairly cheap compared to the industry at large.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment