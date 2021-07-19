Logo
Ekinops partners with Network Solutions Group for its OneAccess brand in Australia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, July 19, 2021

PARIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS(Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, has been selected by Network Solutions Group (NetSG), a partner-led Service Provider with a network spanning Australia and New Zealand to provide OneAccess branded enterprise routers to grow their managed services offering.

Ekinops_Logo.jpg

The OneAccess innovative solutions portfolio fits perfectly with NetSG's offering of a full suite of managed, professional and connectivity services – including data and voice, data center and cloud connectivity, network design and engineering, and network management.

NetSG will center its offering around the ONE421, the "all-in-one box" branch office solution for services up to 200Mbps (megabit per seconds) powered by the next-gen operating system OneOS6. The ONE421 combines fiber, A/VDSL and LTE for hybrid access and service continuity enabling the ultra-connected branch office. Thanks to OneOS6, NetSG will be able to offer SD-WAN (Software-defined WAN), SBC (Session Border Controller) or firewall built-in functions to their customers at a time of their choosing.

Commenting on the partnership, Laura Veness, co-founding director at Network Solutions Group, said: "NetSG and Ekinops ethos match perfectly as both companies focus on reducing the complexity of network solutions. We are very excited to represent the Ekinops access portfolio in Australia and New Zealand."

"Ekinops offers advanced edge technologies solutions built on years of enterprise access expertise to support a channel that is looking to grasp new opportunities in the market. We are extremely pleased to welcome NetSG on board," comments Jason Beaumont, Regional Sales Director Asia Pacific, at Ekinops. "We look forward to working with Network Solutions Group to promote open and flexible managed solutions in the region."

"Network Solutions Group aims to provide dynamic and scalable solutions that help our customers grow and innovate for the long term," Laura added. "We trust the OneAccess brand will help us deliver just that."

For more information visit: https://www.ekinops.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

Contact:
For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact:
Fraser Kay
iseepr
+44 (0)113 350 1922
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN47507&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekinops-partners-with-network-solutions-group-for-its-oneaccess-brand-in-australia-301336505.html

SOURCE Ekinops

