QV Investors Inc. Buys Brookfield Asset Management Inc, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Fortis Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Stantec Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brookfield Asset Management Inc, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Fortis Inc, Facebook Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells Enbridge Inc, Stantec Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, TELUS Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QV Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, QV Investors Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CGI Inc (GIB) - 952,958 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,680,448 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 3,370,055 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 791,197 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,040,060 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.06%

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 1,680,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,270,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 49,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.46, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 195.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,264,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,038,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 279.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 242,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 93.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 94,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.