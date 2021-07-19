QV Investors Inc. Buys Brookfield Asset Management Inc, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Fortis Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Stantec Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

- New Purchases: BAM, TIXT, FB, BABA, MNRL, MEI, AYI, CW, MLHR, PBA,
- Added Positions: FTS, SLF, UL, CTXS, PCOM, MRK, WINA, OZK, BCE, CM,
- Reduced Positions: STN, TD, TU, CP, CNI, TECK, AFL, AQN, GIB, TRP, BAC, AZO, THO, BRK.B, SU, MSM, OTEX, BNS, CNQ, ORCL, RY, NTR, BKNG, DRI, SYK, AXP, ROST, MGA, RCI, JPM, WSM, WFC, UNP, PCAR, EOG, HD, MMM, CVX, XOM, JNJ, UNH, MCK, DIS, CTSH, NVO, M, VZ, WBA, PEP, SBUX, L, CMI, CHRW,
- Sold Out: ENB,
These are the top 5 holdings of QV Investors Inc.
- CGI Inc (GIB) - 952,958 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,680,448 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 3,370,055 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 791,197 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,040,060 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.06%
QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 1,680,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)
QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,270,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 49,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)
QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)
QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.46, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)
QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 195.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,264,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,038,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 279.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 242,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 93.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 94,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BCE Inc (BCE)
QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of QV Investors Inc..
1. QV Investors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. QV Investors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. QV Investors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QV Investors Inc. keeps buying
