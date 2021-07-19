Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Silver Trust, OGE Energy Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, McKesson Corp

New Purchases: SLV, OGE, VIAC, CTSH, CI, LLY,

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Silver Trust, OGE Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, McKesson Corp, JM Smucker Co, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald L. Hagan, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Donald L. Hagan, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 21.91% of the total portfolio. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 121,937 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 42,884 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 29,088 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.81% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 51,506 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 53,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 32,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 92.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $126.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 29,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 253.02%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 91.19%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.