Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Silver Trust, OGE Energy Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, McKesson Corp

- New Purchases: SLV, OGE, VIAC, CTSH, CI, LLY,
- Added Positions: XLV, XLP, SHY, GILD, XLRE, IEFA, VGK, XLE, IVV, XLB, INGR, AFL, VZ, UGI, NFG, BK, CVS, TRV, T, ABC, JPM, LMT, MET, UNH, SRNE, FAF, IEMG, QQQ, CAH, BBY, TSN, MBG, GD, TROW, IPG, HD,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, XLY, XLI, XLC, CSCO, XLF, GS, MS, XLK, CBND, IEF, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, MBB, JNJ, VEA, IWN, VOO, MO,
- Sold Out: MCK, SJM, BAC, JNPR,
For the details of Donald L. Hagan, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+l.+hagan%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Donald L. Hagan, LLC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 21.91% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 121,937 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 42,884 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 29,088 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.81%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 51,506 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 53,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 32,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 11,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 92.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $126.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 29,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 253.02%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 91.19%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Donald L. Hagan, LLC. Also check out:
1. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donald L. Hagan, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment