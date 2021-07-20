Fobi AI Selected By GPJ, World's Leading Experience Marketing Agency, To Provide Wallet Pass Solution For Global Enterprise Client Launch Of INEOS Grenadier 4X4. Deal Generates Immediate and Recurring Revenue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) ( FOBIF:) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce it has been selected by GPJ, the world’s leading event & experience marketing agency, to utilize its Wallet pass solution to develop a custom event management system including ticketing and booking functionality, for INEOS, one of GPJ’s global enterprise clients.



GPJ GLOBAL ENTERPRISE CLIENTS INCLUDE 40 IN FORTUNE 500. INEOS GENERATES $61 BILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE.

GPJ employs over 1,300 people through a global office network that delivers integrated experiential programs via digital, mobile and physical brand activations. Their clients include AT&T, American Express, BMW, Chrysler, Facebook, Google, Mercedes-Benz, Pepsi, P&G and many more global power brands.

INEOS is a GPJ client employing over 26,000 people across 29 countries and generating $61 billion in annual revenue. INEOS is making an impact across a range of elite sports including Formula One, cycling, sailing, football, and running and becoming increasingly known to consumers with the launch of the INEOS Grenadier 4x4, which is powered by BMW..

FOBI EVENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (EMS) FOR INEOS WENT LIVE JULY 18TH TO SUPPORT GLOBAL PROMOTION OF NEW 4X4. GPJ EXPECT FURTHER FOBI CUSTOM SOLUTIONS FOR CLIENTS

The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 is being promoted via a roadshow event across multiple countries and locations. INEOS is transporting prototypes of the vehicle to several locations within each region and required a solution to allow users to book test drives of the new 4x4.

Fobi’s new Event Management Solution (EMS) is a sophisticated, end-to-end resource for booking and ticketing developed using the Fobi Wallet pass, SimplyBook’s calendaring system and a client branded booking webpage which was custom built by Fobi. Fobi EMS allows INEOS to engage with their guests using a solution that manages resources, digitizes ticketing, and automates bookings and event-based notifications.

GPJ Creative Technologist, Zara Kerwood stated “Fobi has been instrumental in making this experience successful for INEOS with their Wallet pass solution that can be used to create a new and more efficient communication and ticketing tool that leverages the mobile wallet. We are excited to see the results and to work with FOBI on custom solutions for our other clients.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated “We are experiencing great success with revenue generating deals working directly with agencies like GPJ. We are excited to be selected to build a custom solution for a top client such as INEOS that helps pave the way for better user experiences and assists enterprise clients in building end-to-end customer experience platforms. We are very confident in this project and are looking forward to working with GPJ on similar projects in the future.”

The expected success of this project and continued relationship with GPJ will open the door for FOBI to work with some of GPJ’s extensive client list including Fortune 500 companies such as Nissan, Jeep, Adobe, Samsung, Salesforce and others.

PROJECT MARKS FOBI’S CONTINUED TRANSITION TO PAID DEALS, WITH A CONTRIBUTION TO REVENUE THIS QUARTER & MOVING FORWARD

This deal will deliver solid revenue for Fobi this quarter, as well as monthly recurring revenue thanks to the fees for the Wallet pass licenses. This model will be easily repeatable with other GPJ client event related projects. As a result of our latest integrated booking product, we anticipate significant additional revenue generating contracts to be announced in the coming months.

GPJ RELATIONSHIP PART OF FOBI’S STRATEGY TO TARGET LARGE GLOBAL AGENCIES THAT PRESENT FOBI SOLUTIONS TO THEIR ENTERPRISE CLIENTS

Fobi’s unique EMS also enables a new marketing and engagement channel for businesses to increase lead generation and generate revenue. The solution enables businesses to utilize the Wallet pass to push notifications and engagements that enable a smoother customer experience and better customer acquisition.

ABOUT GEORGE P JOHNSON EXPERIENCE MARKETING (GPJ)

George P Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ) is the world’s leading Event and Experience Marketing Agency. GPJ operates primarily as a marketing and advertising firm, providing digital, multimedia, and physical marketing interactions, as well as offering brand management services and consulting, however GPJ specializes in more traditional physical event management. GPJ has a wide variety of clients in various industries: automotive, technology, software, food & beverage, entertainment, including over 40 Fortune 500 Companies. GPJ are part of Project Worldwide – an independent, global network of wholly owned creative agencies. It spans advertising, branding, design, e-commerce, live events, PR, talent booking, shopper marketing and social media – and we’re proud to work together in service of creativity.

ABOUT INEOS

INEOS is a global petrochemicals manufacturer operating 194 sites across 29 countries, generates $61 billion annually and employs over 26,000 people. They work across several markets ranging from agriculture, chemicals, electronics, medical & pharma, textiles, and several more. In addition, INEOS is making an impact across a range of elite sports including Formula One, cycling, sailing, football, and running and becoming increasingly known to consumers, with the launch of the Grenadier and INEOS Hygienics.

About FOBI

FOBI is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. FOBI's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. FOBI partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

