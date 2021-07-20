Hillrom Announces Connected Care Solution For The Operating Room With U.S. Launch Of Helion™ Integrated Surgical System

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today it is Advancing Connected Care™ in the operating room (OR) with the launch of its Helion™ Integrated Surgical System in the U.S. market. The Helion System provides surgical teams with the operating room connectivity, flexibility and efficient staff communications they need to enhance patient outcomes.

"The launch of the Helion System demonstrates our continued commitment to advancing Hillrom's connected care capabilities in the operating room," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "Our intuitive and reliable Helion Integrated Surgical System will serve as the core of the operating room, enhancing OR efficiency and communications, and allowing care teams to focus on the patient and surgical procedure versus the complexity of their technology."

In 2020, Hillrom acquired Videomed, a pioneer in OR integration with hundreds of installations worldwide, to bring Hillrom's vision of Advancing Connected Care™ to the operating room. This technology, integrated into Hillrom's Global Surgical Solutions offerings as the Helion™ Integrated Surgical System, is now available in approximately 20 countries worldwide.

Hillrom's vendor-neutral Helion System balances patient safety with operational efficiency and throughput, seamlessly managing connections to OR equipment and multiple hospital systems. In addition to providing easy access to vital patient information inside the OR, Helion provides zero-latency analog- to 4K-capable live video and imaging feeds during procedures. The Helion System can be rapidly set-up in the OR, and features intuitive user controls and multiple networking options, providing high-quality, secure communication and collaboration inside and outside the OR.

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

