Tripadvisor Plus Adds New Connectivity Options, Enabling Thousands of Hotels to Attract High Value Bookings

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor® , the world's largest travel guidance platform*, announced today four new connectivity partnerships with some of the world's leading hotel technology providers - SiteMinder, Roiback, Derbysoft and WebHotelier - enabling thousands of hotels to participate in Tripadvisor Plus for the first time.

Tripadvisor Plus is a new annual subscription that offers members endless travel savings, perks and VIP services. For hotels, it provides an innovative new way to fill beds and attract a new, high-spend customer audience. Participating properties receive enhanced visibility and special badging on Tripadvisor to attract Tripadvisor Plus members, as well as full access to all of the customer information from each Tripadvisor Plus reservation so they can build relationships with those guests after their stay.

Previously, individual hotels were only able to connect to Tripadvisor Plus via select global distribution system (GDS) providers. Now, hotels using technology provided by SiteMinder, Roiback, WebHotelier and DerbySoft are able to participate in Tripadvisor Plus as well. Additional connectivity partnerships are expected later in the year.

"Since we launched Tripadvisor Plus earlier this year, we've heard from hoteliers who were very eager to join the program but weren't able to do so easily based on the connectivity solutions we had in place while the program was in beta. Working directly with some of the biggest connectivity partners in the world will fix that for thousands of hotels," said Daniel Mitchell, vice president, Tripadvisor Plus supply, "We have been able to solve for this so quickly by using a lot of the existing technology infrastructure we already had in place, including the technology used to power Instant Booking. And we're not stopping there. We expect more connectivity partners to come on board soon as we continue to grow both Tripadvisor Plus membership and supply."

"Tripadvisor has long played a significant role in the upper funnel for hotel reservations and, for hoteliers, this is an exciting evolution that allows them to tap further into the mass visibility and traffic that the Tripadvisor brand uniquely receives. Tripadvisor Plus will ultimately bring hoteliers another step closer to their guests, earlier in their booking journey – a capability that we at SiteMinder are pleased to support," said James Bishop, senior director, global ecosystem, SiteMinder, "Through our long-standing partnership with Tripadvisor, hotel customers of SiteMinder can now not only participate more easily in the Tripadvisor Plus program, but gain more reservations and revenue at this critical time by reducing their costs."

Today's announcement follows the news that three hotel groups - Barceló Hotel Group (BHG), Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) and Pestana Hotel Group - have become the first hotel chains to connect their portfolios directly to Tripadvisor Plus at the corporate group level. Over the coming weeks, select properties from each of the three chains will be automatically enrolled into the program, enabling Tripadvisor Plus members to book stays there at special room rates and with access to additional complimentary guest perks such as welcome gifts, dining and spa credits and late check-out.

About The Connectivity Partners

SiteMinder is the world's largest open hotel commerce platform, used by 35,000 hotels globally to generate more than 100 million reservations each year, through both direct and indirect revenue streams.

Roiback provides exceptional direct booking engine technology and digital marketing services to large hotel chains and independent hotels. Roiback serves over 2,000 hotels in over 50 countries, and has been recognized for five years in a row as "Europe's leading hotel Booking solutions provider" at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

WebHotelier is one of the world's leading booking engine platforms, optimized for conversion, safety and user experience, and is the official booking engine for more than 7,300 properties in over 40 countries.

Marketing Services by DerbySoft is a DerbySoft company specializing in digital marketing services, using intelligent technologies to help hotels optimize their budget, audience, channels and results. The company has offices in six countries around the world and is a proud partner of the top ten hotel groups, all the leading third-party Central Reservation Systems, Marketing Agencies and hundreds of regional hotel chains of all sizes throughout Europe, China and North America.

For more information on how hotels can join Tripadvisor Plus, please visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/business/plus .

Notes to editor

*Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 887 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021

**Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-plus-adds-new-connectivity-options-enabling-thousands-of-hotels-to-attract-high-value-bookings-301337085.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor