LivePerson acquires e-bot7 to make self-serve, quick-launch conversational AI more accessible

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Acquisition propels speed-to-launch for brands and European growth for LivePerson

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the acquisition of German conversational AI company e-bot7. The strategic acquisition propels LivePerson's self-service capabilities — empowering brands of all sizes to quickly launch AI-powered messaging experiences — as well as its continued growth across Europe.

liveperson_logo.jpg

Strategic acquisition propels LivePerson's self-service capabilities as well as its continued growth across Europe

Combining e-bot7's simple, easy-to-use tech with LivePerson's world-class NLU, global organization, and vast customer base will accelerate the speed at which brands can deploy and train AI-powered conversations. e-bot7 customers have achieved incredible results with the company's self-service AI tools, including automating 60% of conversations in just 6 weeks.

LivePerson partners with the world's most innovative brands — including mobile operators, travel and hospitality companies, financial institutions, decentralized finance companies, retailers, and more — to create personalized, convenient conversations for sales, marketing, and customer care. With e-bot7's impressive footprint and deep employee base in EMEA, LivePerson amplifies its ability to directly serve brands in Germany, France, the U.K., Benelux, and other key regions.

"LivePerson and e-bot7 share a strategic vision for transforming commerce and care through trusted conversational AI," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "e-bot7's team and tech will help us make it faster and easier for brands to connect with customers in the channels they love best. We're excited for their talented colleagues to join us and catalyze our EMEA partnerships with even more of the region's signature brands."

Operationally, e-bot7 will continue to work under its own name, and founders Fabian Beringer, Xaver Lehmann, and Maximilian Gerer will continue to lead the organization in close partnership with LivePerson's SVP EMEA, Jerry Haywood.

"We're excited for e-bot7 to join LivePerson in expanding the reach of conversational AI to EMEA's most influential and innovative brands," said Beringer, Lehmann, and Gerer. "Conversational interfaces present transformative opportunities. In bringing our companies together, we're making intuitive, authentic conversations throughout the entire customer lifecycle more accessible to brands of all kinds and sizes."

For more information about conversational commerce and AI, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

About e-bot7
e-bot7 was founded in 2016 and offers a low-code Conversational AI platform that allows companies to improve the efficiency of customer service operations by integrating artificial intelligence throughout various channels. AI supports employees and automates answers and processes, drastically reducing costs and increasing revenues. The hybrid Agent+AI solution enables companies to increase efficiency by up to 80% and increase Net Promoter Scores by more than 32%. e-bot7 has won more than 20 major awards and works with globally renowned brands. Since its foundation in 2016, the company has raised several rounds of funding by renowned investors such as RTP Global, 42Cap, Main Incubator, GeMü and several business angels.

Contact: Mike Tague, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY48303&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-acquires-e-bot7-to-make-self-serve-quick-launch-conversational-ai-more-accessible-301337153.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48303&Transmission_Id=202107200805PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48303&DateId=20210720
