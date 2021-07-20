DoubleVerify Awarded Three Privacy Certification Seals from TrustArc, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Privacy Globally

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it has achieved certifications for the EU-U.S. focused International Privacy Verification (IPV), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR), and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) via the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform.

TrustArc’s IPV verification ensures DV’s data protection mechanisms align with core international data protection principles and standards, and demonstrates compliance with those requirements. The APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules system (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) certifications demonstrate DV’s adherence to the APEC Privacy Framework, which guides data privacy protection across APEC member economies. The APEC CBPR certification from TrustArc confirms compliance for “data controllers,” while PRP certification verifies compliance for “data processors.”

As a component of DV’s certifications, TrustArc will also provide the company with independent and ongoing monitoring and guidance to ensure privacy governance and compliance. TrustArc’s certifications demonstrate DV’s commitment to data privacy and its leadership in the industry as it is the only digital ad verification provider to achieve the APEC CBPR and PRP certifications. DV’s technology does not leverage cookies and does not create profiles or audiences. Further, DV measures each ad impression individually and does not track user activity over time. Additionally, DV is compliant with relevant and applicable privacy regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.

“As data privacy expectations continue to evolve, DV is a true leader in the advertising measurement category, building a mature governance program and policies that demonstrate our dedication to privacy,” said Beatrice Botti, VP Global Data & Privacy Officer, DoubleVerify. “To that end, we are proud to have our policies and practices recognized by TrustArc and validated against such independent and rigorous standards. These certifications serve as a testament to our global efforts around privacy, transparency and accountability.”

In addition to its industry leading privacy compliance program, DV has made information security and data protection a strategic priority. The company has implemented multi-layered organizational, technical and administrative measures that are continuously advanced and invested in proactively. DV’s mature information security and data privacy programs include a dedicated team of cybersecurity and privacy experts, with access to industry-leading tools, facilities and executive leadership support. DV continuously monitors the evolution of the privacy and security landscape to ensure it remains a leader in the industry.

“We believe that a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance, and with its achievement of these certifications DoubleVerify is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards,” said Chris Babe, CEO, TrustArc.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact [email protected].

TrustArc certification process

TrustArc certifications are managed by TRUSTe LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrustArc that delivers privacy assurance programs.

To achieve each certification, DoubleVerify worked with TrustArc to enable an independent review and verification that its data privacy management practices comply with standards aligned with the TrustArc+Privacy+%26amp%3B+Data+Governance+Framework. The earned certifications, based on comprehensive sets of requirements, follow a three-phase process using a combination of experienced privacy analysts, proven assessment methodology and the TrustArc Privacy Platform.

Phase I included a comprehensive review of DV’s privacy practices against TRUSTe privacy standards and the creation of a detailed privacy findings report.

Phase II included a review of TrustArc’s findings, with DV implementing recommendations and documenting actions taken.

Phase III included certification activation – issuing DV the TRUSTe Seal, providing dispute resolution services, if necessary, and providing access to TrustArc Assessment Manager to support ongoing privacy compliance.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

About TrustArc

Privacy leaders simplify and automate their privacy programs with the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform. This single platform experience is delivered through its unique combination of privacy frameworks, insights, intelligence, knowledge and operations. Only TrustArc can deliver the depth of continuous privacy intelligence, coupled with a fully-automated platform for end-to-end privacy management, that’s essential for navigating today’s ever-changing digital world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005162/en/