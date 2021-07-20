eInfochips Case Study Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award™

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award™, presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.

The awarded case study describes eInfochips' engagement with f'real foods to re-imagine blender management to reduce operational costs and help power business growth.

f'real foods is a leading provider of authentic milkshakes and smoothies in frozen pre-packaged cups, with over 20,000 blenders located in retail stores globally.

The solution for f'real involved the development of a next-generation IoT management platform that consists of a new OS, cloud data storage and management, and an online blender portal. The IoT solution will enable f'real to have real-time access to rich data including blender screen content, fleet diagnostics, and predictive maintenance, to name a few.

"The Next-Gen IoT solution developed in collaboration with eInfochips is an integrated cloud-based management platform that will enable real-time access to the fleet data. Not only has it completely replaced an antiquated OS, it has enabled new functionality and will allow f'real to scale globally," said Eric Selya, vice president of engineering & manufacturing at f'real foods.

"We have been leveraging digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes, improve customer experience and drive operational efficiencies for our clients. We are delighted with the recognition from ISG, and this award is a testament to our strong digital engineering capabilities," said Sumit Sethi, chief operations officer for eInfochips.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions, and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the provider's solution.

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year's awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of the digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

"The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models," said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. "Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered."

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards program and related research help guide ISG's digital advisory work with enterprise clients. For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless, and power.

eInfochips has been recognized as a leader in Engineering R&D services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, ISG, NASSCOM and others.

