Pennexx Had its Second Straight Quarter of Profitability and a Breakout Performance is Expected in the Second Half of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has announced that it has had a second straight quarter of profitability and expects to have breakout performance in the third and fourth quarters of this year. They also anticipate a dramatic rise in the number of users registered to https://yoursocialoffers.com (YSO).

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "I don't believe many early-stage companies have been able to so quickly convert to profiting from revenue. In the year 2020 we accomplished allot by building a product and company that could profit starting from the first quarter of 2021 and now we have been profitable again showing our viability. There is still allot of work ahead to building YSO into a billion-dollar destination for social media discounts and coupon sharing, but I am confident that the company can reach that goal."

Growing organically without having to raise significant funds during this phase of the company proves the commercial viability of the YSO (Social Media Deals and Coupon) platform and reduces any need for dilution of the stock keeping shareholder value high.

Pennexx is poised to achieve its goals embarked upon earlier this year which is anticipated to grow the value of the company such as becoming fully audited and up listed to the OTC QB.

The company conducting new national marketing campaigns for the product and they believe they will drive large numbers of users to our site.

Additionally, the market Pennexx's YSO is in is an exciting growth opportunity. Digital coupon use by Generation X shoppers climbed to 69% according to https://www.supermarketnews.com/consumer-trends/first-time-digital-coupons-overtake-print-circulars-redemption in one year.

The article also states, "For the first time, digital coupons overtake print circulars in redemption."

This, coupled with the companies positioning which merges social media with digital discounts is seen by management as putting a match to fuel, they believe that the YSO platform will take off virally savings millions of consumers money and helping to grow businesses consumer bases all while increasing shareholder wealth.

For More Information

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email [email protected] .

You may also follow them on Twitter; Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito , Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato .

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656255/Pennexx-Had-its-Second-Straight-Quarter-of-Profitability-and-a-Breakout-Performance-is-Expected-in-the-Second-Half-of-the-Year



