Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Perrigo Co PLC, RPM International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Carter's Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, AXP, EPD, ABBV,

AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, AXP, EPD, ABBV, Added Positions: PRGO, TMO, RPM, SYY, DG, DGX, CL, AAPL, MSFT, ABT,

PRGO, TMO, RPM, SYY, DG, DGX, CL, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, Reduced Positions: KO, MRK, GLD, EMQQ, GDX, GDXJ, IWF, APD, XOM, PEP, PG,

KO, MRK, GLD, EMQQ, GDX, GDXJ, IWF, APD, XOM, PEP, PG, Sold Out: CRI, BRK.A,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perrigo Co PLC, RPM International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Carter's Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coho Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coho+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,642,291 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,485,139 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 748,775 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 5,167,292 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,291,168 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2631.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 149.79%. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 544,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.650500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.