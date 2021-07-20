Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Perrigo Co PLC, RPM International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Carter's Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, AXP, EPD, ABBV,
- Added Positions: PRGO, TMO, RPM, SYY, DG, DGX, CL, AAPL, MSFT, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: KO, MRK, GLD, EMQQ, GDX, GDXJ, IWF, APD, XOM, PEP, PG,
- Sold Out: CRI, BRK.A,
For the details of Coho Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coho+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Coho Partners, Ltd.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,642,291 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,485,139 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 748,775 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 5,167,292 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,291,168 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2631.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 149.79%. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 544,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.650500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coho Partners, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coho Partners, Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment