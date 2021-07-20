Billtrust Launches New Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growth

Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced its new Global Partner Program, providing enhanced resources and tools to support its clients within the financial ecosystem while driving growth, rapidly accelerating their digital transformation and helping them provide better customer experiences. Led by Gwenn Lazar, Senior Vice President, Channel Development, and 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List recipient, the program offers its go-to-market channel partners – banks, fintechs, ERPs, industry associations, buying groups, accounts payable providers and system integrators – more opportunities and support in adding Billtrust’s leading AR automation and B2B integrated payments capabilities to their portfolios. Currently, 53 companies are participating in the program.

“Billtrust is deeply ingrained in the financial ecosystem, and our partners are key to our continued success,” said Lazar. “Partnering with Billtrust deepens client relationships, unlocks new revenue opportunities and gives firms a competitive edge in accelerating their customers’ digital transformation. Our new Global Partner Program will offer significant value and maximize our channel partners’ ability to take advantage of Billtrust solutions.”

The Billtrust Global Partner Program offers a blueprint to guide partners in driving revenue, uncovering market opportunities and fostering innovation for mutual success. The program’s benefits include:

Access to an intuitive portal which acts as a hub for partner relations and insights and offers deal registration to provide visibility into prospective deals, avoiding channel conflict.

Available co-branded demand generation assets including marketing collateral and email templates to provide sales support while easily conveying customer benefits and driving participation.

Tailored onboarding, training and enablement for partners and their customers.

A dedicated account team and Billtrust subject matter experts for AR automation and integrated B2B payments consultation.

Quarterly partner webinar event series and invitation to Billtrust’s Annual Partner Summit networking and education event where partners can meet and exchange ideas and best practices.

“We’ve committed extensive resources to creating a world-class partner community, doubling our team in less than six months,” said Lazar. “Participating partners will benefit from this commitment and join a robust group of like-minded companies dedicated to customer success.”

Long-time Billtrust partner KeyBank is already seeing the results of Billtrust’s laser focus on driving partner success. “Billtrust has always been an important partner and an innovation leader, and we’re excited with the investment Billtrust has made, in both people and resources, to provide even more value to our partnership,” said Loren Zadecky, Senior Vice President and Head of Payments Solution Consulting, KeyBank. “There is a lot of energy around Billtrust, and we’re proud to be a Billtrust partner as we deepen our relationship and expand our solution offerings.”

“We are increasing our investment in partnerships and our channel strategy because it is a critical component to our long-term growth,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “We are very pleased to have recruited Gwenn and our growing team and will continue to invest in both expertise and infrastructure to support our global partner program.“

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit+decisioning+and+monitoring, online+ordering, invoice+delivery, payments+and+remittance+capture, invoicing, cash+application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under the header “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC by South Mountain Merger Corp. on October 26, 2020, as amended. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006199/en/