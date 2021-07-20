SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RAVN, AMRB, SHSP, and MCF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by CNH Industrial N.V. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $58.00 per share in cash for each share of RAVN common stock that they hold. If you own RAVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ravn

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bank of Marin Bancorp ("BMRC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.26 based upon BMRC's July 19, 2021 closing price of $31.75. If you own AMRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/amrb/

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $17.10 per share in cash for each share of SHSP common stock that they hold. If you own SHSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shsp

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Independence Energy, LLC ("Independence"). Upon consummation of the transaction, Independence shareholders will own 76% of the combined company and MCF shareholders will own just 24%. If you own MCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mcf/

