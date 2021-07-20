Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Ushio

We also initiated a position in Ushio Inc. ( TSE:6925, Financial), an industrial light source manufacturer. Ushio specializes in optical components and boasts a high market share in niche markets: UV (ultraviolet light) lamps for legacy semiconductor lithography, UV lamps for FPD (flat panel display) lithography and steppers for PCB (printed circuit board) production. After several years of underperformance and slow growth, we view the company as turning the corner under its new management team. We believe EUV (extreme ultraviolet) light source used in lithography for FC-PKG (flip chip package) will be a key contributor to structural growth going forward, in addition to the cyclical recovery of Ushio’s cinema and industrial-related businesses.

From the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 commentary.