PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August, September and October Dividends

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August, September and October Dividends

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFD), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFO), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for August, September and October 2021 as detailed below:

August

September

October

PFD

$0.0843

$0.0843

$0.0843

PFO

$0.0670

$0.0670

$0.0670

FFC

$0.1265

$0.1265

$0.1265

FLC

$0.1295

$0.1295

$0.1295

DFP

$0.1617

$0.1617

$0.1617

Payment Date

August 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

October 29, 2021

Record Date

August 24, 2021

September 23, 2021

October 22, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

August 23, 2021

September 22, 2021

October 21, 2021

Each fund’s fiscal year ends on November 30, 2021. The tax breakdown of all 2021 distributions will be available early in 2022, but at this point each fund anticipates that each of its dividends detailed above will consist of net investment income and not capital gains or return of capital.

Website: www.preferredincome.com

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investor should consider the fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located under the “SEC Filings and News” section of the funds’ website. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon a fund’s investment performance during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. A distribution rate that is largely comprised of sources other than income may not be reflective of a fund’s performance.

PFD, PFO and FFC invest primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with an investment objective of high current income consistent with preservation of capital. FLC invests primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with a primary investment objective of high current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. DFP invests primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with an investment objective of total return, with an emphasis on high current income. PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP are managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated, an independent investment adviser which was founded in 1983 to specialize in the management of portfolios of preferred and related income-producing securities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720006251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006251/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment