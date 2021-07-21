Logo
Two CSPs in APAC Select Allot Secure Solutions to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Consumer and SMB Customers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fixed and Mobile CSPs and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. ( ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that two fixed and mobile operators in APAC will offer cybersecurity services to their consumer and SMB customers in several countries based on the unified family of Allot Secure solutions. Each CSP and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

One of the CSPs will deploy Allot Secure to provide 360 degree cybersecurity protection for the CSPs’ consumer customers when they are connected to the mobile network using the Allot NetworkSecure solution and on their home routers with the Allot HomeSecure solution. Their SMB customers will be protected from cyberthreats by the Allot BusinessSecure solution when they are connected to their business networks. The second CSP will protect their consumer and SMB customers using NetworkSecure and also EndpointSecure, a solution which ensures that the customer is protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the provider’s network

The Allot Secure family of solutions provides network-based protection against a wide variety of cyber attacks such as malware, viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks. The NetworkSecure solution also gives parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection for their children when they use their devices.

“Our unified 360 degree cybersecurity service offering played an important part in these CSPs’ decisions to choose Allot,” said Oren Coral, VP Sales, APAC for Allot. “The family of Allot Secure solutions fit perfectly into their strategies to offer their customers cybersecurity services while adding value to their brand and increasing revenues.”

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Allot On-air Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. ( ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seth Greenberg
Allot
0549222294
[email protected]

