Raptor Power Systems has selected Edge Data Solutions, Inc. as its Exclusive Immersion Partner for Crypto Mining

ATLANTA, GA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (EDGS) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading edge data center and cloud infrastructure company, announces an agreement with Raptor Power Systems to be Raptor’s exclusive immersion partner for crypto mining and traditional data center solutions, designed to increase customer profits, while lowering their carbon footprint.



Unlike other immersion solutions EDSI has the ability to customize its data centers and Edge VHP 1200 fluid to match a customer’s environment. EDSI’s product lineup includes the Arctic ™ Tank 12U, up to 25kW, to a 7.5MW+ solution configured and ready to deploy straight out of the box. EDSI’s complete data center in a box solution makes for an easy and cost effective deployment.

“We are excited to work with Raptor Power Systems to provide the first enterprise level mining solution with the highest density and environmentally friendly solution on the planet,,“ said Delray Wannemacher, CEO of EDSI. “Raptor Power Systems and EDSI have, in my opinion, solved a major issue in the industry: lower cost, lower power usage while giving miners increased performance and lower energy usage. Sustainable mining is finally here!”

In addition, EDSI has agreed to exclusively offer Raptor’s power distribution solutions into the immersion cooled crypto mining market. Raptor Power Systems designs and manufactures power distribution units (PDUs) and breaker panels specially designed for crypto mining applications. Raptor focuses on density and reliability while maintaining competitive value with a USA-made and supported product line. The engineering team from Raptor has meticulously designed a PDU and breaker panel that seamlessly integrates into Edge Data Solutions, Inc’s technology, providing one of the highest density immersion tank and power distribution combinations in the industry. Beyond crypto mining applications, Raptor and Edge Data Solutions, Inc. are developing solutions for the military and commercial data center markets.



“At Raptor Power Systems, we are all about cutting edge technology and efficiency. When searching for a strategic partner we always look for companies that are innovative and are disrupting an industry. After experiencing the immersion technology offered by Edge Data Solutions, we knew right away it was a perfect match and exactly what our clients needed,” said Evan El Koury, Owner of Raptor Power Systems.

For more information on the total crypto mining immersion system please visit https://raptorpowersystems.com/products/our-partners

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge data centers where they are needed most. EDSI’s data centers provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. We serve more computing power to key industries including, fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, and autonomous vehicles, crypto mining. For more information on Edge Data Solutions, Inc. please visit: https://edgedatasolutions.io/crypt-keeper-and-arctic-tanks and for the latest news and updates subscribe at https://edgedatasolutions.io/investor-relations/

About Raptor Power Systems



Raptor Power Systems is a manufacturer of power distribution units (PDUs) and breaker panels for crypto farms, data centers, industrial automation, military applications and more. Raptor has installed over two million outlets for crypto farms and data centers over the last four years. Raptor products are designed, manufactured, and supported in the USA. https://raptorpowersystems.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Edge Data Solutions or any other person that the objectives and plans of Edge Data Solutions will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Levi Volk

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

270-767-6712

[email protected]

Sales:

Daniel Wong

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

858-345-6880

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

833-682-2428

[email protected]