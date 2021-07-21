Logo
Axcelis Announces Shipment of First Purion EXE Power Series SiC High Energy Implanter and Multiple Follow on Shipments of Purion SiC Power Series Implanters

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Systems Feature Innovative High Temperature Silicon Carbide Capability for the Power Device Market

PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., July 21, 2021

BEVERLY, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the first shipment of the Purion EXE™ Power Series SiC high energy system to a new customer in China.

axcelis_technologies__inc__logo.jpg

In addition, the Company reported multiple follow on shipments of Purion M™ Power Series SiC medium current and Purion XE™ Power Series SiC high energy implanters, to several leading SiC power device manufacturers located in Asia and Europe. The Purion Power Series™ product line features Axcelis' innovative solution for high temperature silicon carbide processing. The systems, which shipped in the second and third quarter, will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting the automotive market's accelerating shift to electric vehicles.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We are excited to be able to offer new and innovative implant solutions to chipmakers serving the power device market segment. Axcelis holds a leadership position in this rapidly growing specialty market, due to the Purion Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its uniquely differentiated silicon carbide process capabilities. This combination delivers unmatched device performance and yield, as well as optimized productivity. The power device market is an important part of Axcelis' growth strategy, and targeted Purion products for Silicon Carbide, including the new Purion EXE SiC Power Series, will play a key role in increasing our customer base and revenues in this segment."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

favicon.png?sn=CL49600&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-shipment-of-first-purion-exe-power-series-sic-high-energy-implanter-and-multiple-follow-on-shipments-of-purion-sic-power-series-implanters-301337872.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL49600&Transmission_Id=202107210800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL49600&DateId=20210721

