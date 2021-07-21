CrowdStrike Empowers Government Agencies to Stop Breaches with Industry-Leading Managed Detection and Response Solution

CrowdStrike+Inc. a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon for GovCloud — our FedRAMP-authorized endpoint protection platform. Falcon Complete for GovCloud provides cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR) for the public sector, instantly protecting endpoints through powerful AI, comprehensive threat intelligence and 24/7/365 support from defenders who manage, monitor and remediate threats that plague government agencies. Falcon Complete provides an unparalleled combination of technology and deep expertise to autonomously protect agencies from sophisticated threats.

The recent Biden Administration Executive+Order+%28EO%29+on+cybersecurity emphasizes multiple cybersecurity-focused priorities for government agencies, including fundamental proactive security measures, such as endpoint detection and response (EDR), incident management, threat hunting and the prioritization of cloud. Falcon Complete provides all of those capabilities in a single turnkey solution, while offering a superior endpoint protection platform that addresses additional EO mandates such as Zero Trust and log management.

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete’s leading cloud-native MDR provides government agencies with powerful machine learning, behavioral-based detection, extensive telemetry and leading threat intelligence powered via an intelligent, single agent to stop cyberattacks from both cybercriminals and nation-state threat actors. This is extremely critical as public sector organizations embrace digital transformation and modernize infrastructure. CrowdStrike has introduced Falcon Complete for GovCloud as a solution to empower burdened security teams to meet the+1-10-60+benchmark to effectively thwart attackers.

“In the fight against adversaries, it’s imperative that the public sector has access to the best technology and services on the market. Falcon Complete for GovCloud offers cutting-edge MDR to empower security professionals through powerful AI, expert threat intelligence and human defenders who can stop cyber criminals better than technology alone. Our secret sauce of technology and people remains unmatched by other vendors,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer, CrowdStrike.

Falcon Complete for GovCloud also provides a deep bench of expertise to alleviate the compounding staffing issues surrounding the public sector and helps agencies to augment their staff. Falcon Complete offers 24/7/365 monitoring of networks and remediation when an incident may occur. This helps to increase the agility of teams, ultimately improving time-to-value, and helps to thwart attacks in a more efficient manner.

Falcon Complete for GovCloud is able to meet the criteria that many other endpoint solutions and managed services cannot and is fully compliant with the U.S. FedRAMP+program. CrowdStrike continues to lead the path to innovation in this area to help government agencies accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies and better safeguard themselves against threats.

For additional information on CrowdStrike Falcon for GovCloud, please visit the CrowdStrike+website.

