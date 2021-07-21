Plus Products Announces Return of Limited-Edition Hash-Based Gummies

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced that it is releasing a second batch of its limited edition PLUS Hash Gummies, made in concert with Biscotti Brands (“Biscotti”), a premium hash brand, following substantial consumer and retailer demand for the initial product release.



The Company’s orange blossom-flavored PLUS Hash Gummies are infused with cold water hash extracted from MAC (aka Miracle Alien Cookies) flower, a hybrid strain known for its relaxing and uplifting effects. Each gummy contains 10mg of THC and is flavored with all-natural essence from Seville and Valencia oranges and orange blossom to complement MAC’s smooth citrus and floral accents.



“We were ecstatic to find that our customers loved our PLUS Hash Gummies,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder and CEO of PLUS. “We formulated these gummies to bring consumers as close to the plant as possible, and with Biscotti Brand’s premium hash as a base, we think we were able to do just that.”

“At PLUS, we believe that a premium product is driven by the quality of cannabis, which is why we procured single-strain, solventless, ice water hash for this exclusive, limited edition edible,” stated Ari Mackler, Chief Product Officer at PLUS. “Biscotti’s proprietary ‘low and slow’ extraction process delicately separates the trichomes from the trim through a solventless practice that preserves the powerful, potent properties of the cannabis plant. The result is an entourage effect that we believe delivers the ultimate edible experience.”

Availability

The PLUS Hash gummies will be available at select licensed dispensaries in California for a limited time, including: Airfield Supply Co, Nice Guys Delivery, Eaze, Cookies, Modesto Cannabis Collective, Treehouse, March and Ash, Weden, The Grove, Libra, Erba, Emjay, King’s Crew, and Jungle Boys. The products will also be available for purchase at shop.plusproductsthc.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Biscotti

Biscotti’s proprietary hash manufacturing processes are currently licensed by large-scale manufacturers in California along with two other States. Biscotti merges tradition and technology to create solventless hash using the centuries-old method of ice and water, ensuring their products stay true to their heritage. Biscotti’s quality standards are rooted in Italian craftsmanship, resulting in a pure and potent hash that consistently delivers the full entourage effect paired with a premium cannabis experience.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

[email protected]

Investors:

Cole Stewart

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel +1 778.231.6324

Media:

[email protected]

Mattio Communications

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the extent to which, if at all PLUS Hash gummies will lead to the relaxing, uplifting effects the MAC cannabis strain is known for; the extent to which, if at all PLUS Hash Gummies are formulated to bring consumers as close to the plant as possible; the extent to which, if at all, that a premium product is driven by the quality of cannabis; the extent to which, if at all, Biscotti’s proprietary ‘low and slow’ extraction process delicately separates the trichomes from the trim, a solventless practice that preserves the powerful, potent properties of the cannabis plant and the extent to which, if at all, the result is an entourage effect that we believe delivers the ultimate edible experience.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84940acd-c689-4a6d-86a4-0f42dfa9d421