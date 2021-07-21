Endexx Registration Statement on Form 10 Completed

CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation ( EDXC), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based wellness products, is pleased to announce that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Division of Corporation Finance, review of its Registration Statement on Form 10 has concluded.

CEO Todd Davis stated that “Endexx has completed multiple significant Corporate initiatives and agenda items that were implemented at the beginning of fiscal 2021.” Davis added, “The path to significant revenue growth and the pursuit of an up listing to a senior stock exchange has accelerated with these successes.”

Highlights of Fiscal 2021 include:

Launched Blesswell™ men’s grooming line in partnership with DJ Khaled.

Filed a Form 10 and successfully completed the review process.

Successfully launched the new green value line into six states and expanding to 30 states.

Prepared to launch an expanded Phytobite™ pet line, including an Equine Wellness line.

Granted Retail Herb House Jamaican cannabis license expanding global distribution.

The Form 10 completion officially makes the company a fully reporting SEC filer and sets the stage for our other stated business objectives:

Filing an S1 and/or Reg A+ financing the company with $10M to $50M

Strategic financing with long term institution level partners and shareholders.

The financing is to accelerate growth and position the company as an industry leader.

Support the growth and retail distribution and placement of Blesswell™.

Support growth and shelf performance via distributor partnerships nationwide with the full CBD Unlimited line of products.

Additionally, Endexx is rebuilding all Social Assets, websites and communication platform approaches to engage with its shareholders and support brand recognition in the marketplace.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural Hemp-Derived CBD products, containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis, Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

480-595-6900